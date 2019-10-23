 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 23 October 2019

S. Sudan Bishop urges US to tackle humanitarian crisis

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 22, 2019 (WASHINGTON) - As the civil war in South Sudan continues amidst the worsening humanitarian crisis, South Sudanese Bishop Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala is visiting the United States to bring attention to the situation in the young nation.

JPEG - 112.7 kb
A woman carries water through a UN camp for internally displaced people in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state (Photo: IOM)

Kusala Philadelphia Tribune reported, is in the US to meet policymakers in the country.

“The reason why I am here is to encourage the government of the United States to take its role of helping and assisting this young democracy to build a peaceful, prosperous country,” said Kussala

The Bishop, who heads the Tombura-Yambio Catholic diocese in South Sudan, said the US government has pulled back diplomatically even though it is still providing humanitarian aid to the African country.

“The U.S. needs to have a better relationship with the (South Sudan) government not just as a watchdog, but to work with them hand-in-hand to make sure that they do the right thing,” he said.

He says the U.S. government can use its influence to encourage South Sudan’s neighboring countries to help bring stability to the independent country.

“We don’t regret becoming independent,” Kussala said.

“It is still the best gift for us, but the problem is it was too early for the international community to give up on us and let us go on our own. We should not be measured (with) other countries who are already developed. We are a young democracy and we need the support and the love of the world to continue to grow in the right direction," he added.

Kussala has been trying to broker peace between the warring factions in South Sudan. He encouraged religious leaders to venture into the forest and encourage thousands of young rebels fighting against the government to lay down their weapons.

“I told them that we have to mobilize together to go and talk to the rebels and the government to stop war and bring peace, and we brought out over 10,000 young men who were in the bush,” Kussala recalled.

Due to the civil war, about four million people in South Sudan are living in refugee camps and more than five million continue to lack sufficient food, medication, and water and shelter.

“The impact of the war is huge,” Kussala said.

“In South Sudan, basic services are not there. The humanitarian support is very weak. The children and women are actually the major victims.”

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused the country’s former Vice President Riek Machar of plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

In May, the two sides agreed to form a unity government in six months and in September said that they will establish a transitional government by November 12 as part of the deal.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 October 07:57, by Midit Mitot

    Good words Bishop Kussala,

    US has withdraw it,s diplomatic tactically from South Sudan but these crook leaders does not know.

    repondre message

    • 23 October 08:22, by Malakal county Simon

      Mr Bishop’s

      Sincerely, the United States has the right to withdraw and be Watch-dog.... Please tells South Sudan president Kiir to terminate the oil contract deal with China first and let’s recognised 🇺🇸 hard work during our struggles time by awarding the oils contract to them and not the China.. It’s simple and I’m sure the United States will be very happy to assist!!

      repondre message

      • 23 October 11:09, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

        We appreciate the tireless efforts of Bishop Edwardo Hibboro Kussala. through his struggle he managed to bring the South Sudan People’s Patriotic Army (SSPPF/A) to peace with the Government. May God bless you Bishop.

        repondre message

      • 23 October 11:10, by South South

        Malakal County,

        Bishop is doing the right thing to help us country. Oil contracts with China was inherited by Kiir from NCP. When CPA was signed US told SPLM to go with it as it’s. These are international agreements and you have to live with them like that. US should tell Riek to come back to Juba before November 12th, that’s what will help South Sudan.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A conspiracy or cover-up for war criminals in Sudan and South Sudan? 2019-10-23 11:15:27 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi I have to start by alerting the reader that this is my personal story and a story of my father Alfred Yoron Modi (http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?iframe&page=imprimabl

Is lack of ‘political will’ an incurable disease in South Sudan? 2019-10-22 11:53:57 By James Gatdet Dak Lampuar October 21, 2019 – Without political will, commitment and trust among leaders in South Sudan, achieving peace and stability will painfully remain an illusion for a (...)

UNSC, Machar and Lam Akol visits to Juba: Will peace come? 2019-10-21 11:56:29 By James Okuk The coming of the members of UN Security Council to Juba with arrival of Dr Riek Machar and Dr Lam Akolto engage in high-level meetings on evaluation of the status of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.