October 23, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Tuesday left Juba for the Russian city of Sochi to attend the Russia-Africa Economic Forum expected to be held from October 23-24.

JPEG - 28.4 kb
President Salva Kiir (L) in Russia to attend the Russia-Africa Economic Forum, Oct. 22, 2019 (PPU)

Kiir, the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) announced, is expected to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The forum will be attended by heads of states, representatives of Russian, African and international businesses, government agencies and international organizations.

The forum, official said, will also serve as a platform for the development and strengthening of trade and investment relations between Africa and Russia.

Some of the key issues to be discussed at the form will reportedly include market opportunities, investment incentives, policies and regulations, trade and investment financing windows for African nations.

Meanwhile, President Kiir is also expected to hold sideline meetings with other heads of states who are attending the Russia-Africa forum.

Russia is one of the countries that officially recognised South Sudan’s independence in July 2011.

(ST)

  • 23 October 09:27, by Midit Mitot

    Adultery politics,

    Today in China, tomorrow in Russia, then next day in US and finally in German.

    repondre message

    • 23 October 11:17, by South South

      Midit Mitot,
      Relationship between nations are regulated to interests only, only interests will rule the relationships among nations. There is nothing called friendship only.

      repondre message

    • 23 October 11:34, by james john luka

      Midit Mitot
      That is real politics Mitot, There is no solid borderline in politics specially for the third world countries, even those arch-rival world powers do have minimal relations, so don’t discredit his mission, he is on right course. otherwise you are just a pseud!!!

      repondre message

