Floods affect nearly 40,000 people in Abyei: UN

October 23, 2019 (NEW YORK) – Heavy flooding being experienced in both Sudan and South Sudan has affected an estimated 40,000 people in the disputed Abyei region, the United Nations said.

A flooded area in Sudan (OCHA)

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson of the Secretary General, said the UN and partners are assisting those in accessible areas with food and other items.

Some areas, he said in brief statement, cannot be reached due to the flooding.

According to the UN, over 360,000 people have been affected by flooding in Sudan this year, with over 45,000 homes destroyed.

The Humanitarian Response Plan for Sudan in 2019 is seeking $1.1 billion to help 4.4 million people, but so far only 44% has reportedly been funded.

(ST)