 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 24 October 2019

Russia eyes closer economic cooperation with Sudan: Putin

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 23, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Russian president Vladimir Putin underscored the importance his country holds for relations with Sudan saying he sees "opportunities" for enhanced economic cooperation.

JPEG - 17.6 kb
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (R), Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council, and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state and government of states participating in the Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art (Kremlin)

Putin made the remarks during his meeting with the Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council Abdel Fatah al-Burhan on the sidelines of the 2019 Russia-Africa Economic Forum in Sochi.

"We see opportunities for consolidating our trade and economic ties. We have good prospects. Our key task is to diversify commodity flows, which will guarantee stable and sustainable trade growth" Putin said according to remarks carried by the Kremlin website.

The Russian leader said he appreciates "the traditional solidarity of our Sudanese partners in countering all kinds of destructive challenges at international and other venues".

He also praised the political agreements signed between the transitional military council & Forces of Freedom & Change (FFC) that led to formation of the transitional government and other bodies.

"Many tasks still lie ahead. We intend to continue rendering all necessary aid and support for the normalisation of the situation," Putin added.

He noted the mining investments by Russian companies in Sudan for gold and other resources and expressed hope for more.

"Our investors are interested in building up their presence and are willing to share their experience and technological developments," Putin said.

For his end the Sudanese leader said his country wants Russia’s help in the military field.

"We hope that we will sign new documents and cooperation agreements, and you will help us, in particular, to build up our armed forces," Burhan said.

"We have much common ground, such as, first of all, investment cooperation. We also cooperate at international forums, and share common positions on many international problems," he added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A conspiracy or cover-up for war criminals in Sudan and South Sudan? 2019-10-23 11:15:27 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi I have to start by alerting the reader that this is my personal story and a story of my father Alfred Yoron Modi (http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?iframe&page=imprimabl

Is lack of ‘political will’ an incurable disease in South Sudan? 2019-10-22 11:53:57 By James Gatdet Dak Lampuar October 21, 2019 – Without political will, commitment and trust among leaders in South Sudan, achieving peace and stability will painfully remain an illusion for a (...)

UNSC, Machar and Lam Akol visits to Juba: Will peace come? 2019-10-21 11:56:29 By James Okuk The coming of the members of UN Security Council to Juba with arrival of Dr Riek Machar and Dr Lam Akolto engage in high-level meetings on evaluation of the status of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.