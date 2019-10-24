Sudan, SRF form panels to follow-up and prepare upcoming round of peace talks

October 23, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The transitional government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) have agreed to form three joint committees to follow up the implementation of the confidence-building measures and prepare for the upcoming round of talks scheduled for 21 November.

Osama Said, SRF Spokesman

SRF spokesman Osama Said told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday that parties formed three committees to deal with the release of prisoners of war (POWs), humanitarian access and preparations of the negotiations.

"The POWs committee will include nine members of each side and based in Khartoum to ensure the release of the remaining POWs and missing people," Osama said.

He pointed out that the government during the past days released 22 members of the Sudan Liberation Movement - Transitional Council along with 19 cadres of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar.

"The committee will follow up this file until the release of all prisoners."

In a press release he issued Wednesday, the SRF spokesman said they felt the seriousness and political will of the transitional government to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in a short time.

"The first round of negotiations with the government of Sudan in Juba was characterized by a spirit of partnership and was closer to dialogue than to traditional negotiations," he said.

With regard to the second committee, Osama said it is related to the opening the humanitarian corridors to transport the relief and the cessation of hostilities. This committee is also based in Khartoum.

The government and the SRF signed a declaration of principles providing that the humanitarian aid can be directly delivered to the civilians in the conflict areas from inside or outside the country.

The two parties also agreed to allow all international organizations to resume their activities in the rebel-controlled areas.

"The third committee will be responsible for the permanent coordination of the negotiations and will include senior negotiators in the different tracks and representatives of some SRF groups," he said.

This ’very important’ committee will follow up the arrangements for the negotiations and exchange information before, during and after the negotiations, he said.

Also, it will coordinate the various negotiating tracks.

(ST)