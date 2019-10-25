Sudanese professionals slam participation of Sovereign Council members in RSF campaign



October 24, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) severely criticized the participation of the members of the civilian component of the Sovereign Council in a campaign to control of vector-borne diseases organized by Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The RSF launched a campaign to eradicate the vectors (insects) that transmit pathogens of cholera, Dengue fever and Chikungunya, as it is seen as the best way to protect the population and to contain these epidemic diseases after the recent floods in the country.

Several representatives of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) at the collegial presidency including Aisha Musa, Raja Nicola, Hassan Qadi and Mohamed al-Faki participated in the vector control campaign organized by the RSF in Sennar, Blue Niles, Red Sea and Kassala.

Reacting to their participation in this campaign, the SPA issued a statement on Thursday saying that dealing with health disasters "falls within the direct competence of the Federal Ministry of Health and the relevant state ministries. It further stressed that "all the state resources to respond to these disasters must be placed primarily at the disposal of the Ministry of Health."

The Sudanese professionals who spearheaded the revolution pointed out that all the initiatives which appeared as public relation exercise should be under the supervision and coordination of the federal and state health ministries.

"The campaign appeared to be the scene of direct interaction of the rapid support forces with the health situation in the concerned states, in the absence of health departments at the federal or state level," said the statement.

The RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo who is also a member of the Sovereign Council is perceived as seeking to improve the image of his militiamen who are accused of war crimes during the counterinsurgency campaigns and human rights violations during the bloody repression of pro-democracy protesters.

"The Sovereign Council and its civilian members, representatives of the Forces for Freedom and Change, in particular, are expected to promote the principle and culture of separation of powers, not the blessing of abuses and policy of filling the vacuum," said the statement.

"Needless to say, the whole issue of health is not the prerogative of the Sovereign Council," stressed the statement.

It is noteworthy that the political document signed between the junta and the FFC provides to establish a partnership between the two parties during the 3-year transitional period where the civilian-led government will have the upper hand and the Sovereign Council will play a limited and honorary role.

