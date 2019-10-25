 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 25 October 2019

SLM’s Minnawi returns to Sudanese capital on Saturday

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation


October 24, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Minni Minawi, leader of a Sudan Liberation Movement group and a leading figure of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) will arrive in Khartoum on Saturday.

His arrival was announced by Eltom Hajo an SRF leadership member at the Khartoum airport as he returned from Juba where he was participating in the peace talks with the government.

"Such visits enable the Revolutionary Front to strengthen its presence in Khartoum and to be close to its supporters" Hajo added.

The Sudanese government and the SRF signed Juba Declaration for confidence-building last September and a truce and a declaration of principle for the peace process which is scheduled to resume on 21 November.

The two parties say they negotiate as partners in the Sudanese revolution and pledged to conclude the process before the end of the year.

The Kush Liberation Movement Chairman Mohamed Daoud, who is an SRF leadership member, for his part, said that the delegation would engage in meetings with various political parties and forces to reach a common word on the future of Sudan.

He stressed the need to address the root causes of the Sudanese problem to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace.

Issar Khalil Ibrahim, the daughter of the late Justice and Equality Movement leader Khalil Ibrahim and member of SRF leadership said that the signing of the cessation of hostilities agreement paves the way to deliver the humanitarian assistance and step towards achieving peace in the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A conspiracy or cover-up for war criminals in Sudan and South Sudan? 2019-10-23 11:15:27 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi I have to start by alerting the reader that this is my personal story and a story of my father Alfred Yoron Modi (http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?iframe&page=imprimabl

Is lack of ‘political will’ an incurable disease in South Sudan? 2019-10-22 11:53:57 By James Gatdet Dak Lampuar October 21, 2019 – Without political will, commitment and trust among leaders in South Sudan, achieving peace and stability will painfully remain an illusion for a (...)

UNSC, Machar and Lam Akol visits to Juba: Will peace come? 2019-10-21 11:56:29 By James Okuk The coming of the members of UN Security Council to Juba with arrival of Dr Riek Machar and Dr Lam Akolto engage in high-level meetings on evaluation of the status of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.