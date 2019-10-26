Minnawi will not return to Khartoum on Saturday: SLM officials



October 25, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) said that its goodwill delegation will be led by the chairman’s assistant Juma Forda and not its leader Minni Minnawi.

On Thursday, a delegation of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) returned to Khartoum on Eltom Hajo a prominent member of the umbrella of the armed groups said that Minnawi would return to Khartoum on Saturday.

However, reached by Sudan Tribune, Ali Trayo the SLM-MM chief negotiator denied Minnawi’s return to Khartoum for the time being before the signing of a peace deal.

"I can assure you that the Movement leader will not return to Khartoum on Saturday," he said on Saturday.

Also, Mohamed Hassan Haroun, the SLM-MM spokesman stated that the goodwill delegation will be headed by Juma Angul Forda, the chairman’s assistant for youth and student affairs and a member of the Revolutionary Liberation Council.

"The main objective of the visit is to join the movement’s supporters inside the country and stand together with the revolution’s forces, their living political forces, civil society organizations, the transitional government and all political forces that dream of a homeland full of peace, justice, security and stability," said Haroun in his statement.

On 21 October, the transitional government and the SRF signed a declaration of principles and a cessation of hostilities agreement and agreed to resume talks on 21 November.

The rebel umbrella which is part of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) said in a statement released after the signing of the two agreement saying the discussions were characterized by a spirit of partnership and were more dialogue than negotiations.

