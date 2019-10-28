 
 
 
Regional envoys step up efforts to achieve peace in S. Sudan

October 27, 2019 (DJIBOUTI) – Regional envoys met on Thursday in Djibouti to take stock of and assess the status of implementation of pre-transitional tasks under the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

JPEG - 59.6 kb
Sudan Special Envoy to South Sudan Amb. Jamal El Sheikh, the interim chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission Amb Lt. Gen. Augostino S.K. Njoroge, IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan Amb. Ismail Wais, Kenya’s Special Peace Envoy Kalonzo Musyoka and other officials in Djibouti on October 24, 2019 (Courtesy photo)

The meeting was attended by the regional bloc (IGAD) special envoy for South Sudan, Ismail Wais, Kenya special envoy to South Sudan, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, and the Sudan special envoy to South Sudan, Jamal El Sheikh.

IGAD, in a statement, said the meeting took place against the backdrop of South Sudan’s peace process, which is at a critical stage with barely a month to the November 12 deadline for formation of South Sudan’s transitional national unity government.

Plans to form a new government in accordance to the 2018 peace deal faces challenges as some pre-transitional tasks are still pending.

"Mindful of the delay in the implementation of the R-ARCSS, the Envoys resolved to better coordinate efforts in engaging stakeholders and mobilizing the necessary support for the peace process in South Sudan," IGAD said in a statement issued Saturday.

During the meeting, regional special envoys were briefed by the Interim Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, Lt. Gen. Augostino S.K. Njoroge (Rtd) on the status of implementation of pre-transitional tasks under the R-ARCSS.

Following the briefing, however, the regional special envoys reportedly deliberated at length on critical outstanding tasks such as the transitional security arrangements, number and boundaries of states, allocation of ministerial portfolios and the issue of the South Sudanese non-signatories to the September 2018 peace agreement.

The special envoys, IGAD further noted, also agreed to meet regularly.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In May, the two sides agreed to form a unity government in six months and in September said that they will establish a transitional government by November 12 as part of the peace agreement.

(ST)

  • 28 October 06:47, by Pakuai

    Really Djibouti?
    My arse, those so-called regional leaders should *go and fuck* themselves with their ’AFRICA and REGIONAL INTEGRATION’ business scam, fellows?! Can these ’regional envoys’ ask Mr. Abiye Ahmed of Abesh (so-called ethiopia) and Mr. Barack Hussein Obama ’noble laureates’ about their so-called ’ONE WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT, ONE WORLD ORDER WITHOUT BORDERS or>>>>

    repondre message

    • 28 October 07:00, by Pakuai

      AFRICA UNITY and REGIONAL INTEGRATION piece of trash’. Fellows, we are here. We are going to occupy Kenya. Kill all the evil white people out of ’Nanyuki, Lakipia, Eldoret, Nakuru, Naivasha, Nairobi, Narok, Tanzania,---- and be done with the evils’. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Mr. Kolonzo Musyoka should have been ahead of this *cheap and dirty game*>>>

      repondre message

      • 28 October 07:09, by Pakuai

        But the loser thinks, he can ’play balls’ with the Dinkas/muonyjiengs of the Sudan. Good luck to him. By the way, I studied at ’Nakuru high school, Kenya. After I was injured’ very badly in battle of ’Kapoeta, at Eastern Equatoria in 2002’. Before the signing of ’comprehensive peace agreement (CPA) in 2005. The comprehensive peace agreement (CPA) was even even negotiated in ’Ukambani district>>>>

        repondre message

        • 28 October 07:15, by Pakuai

          in Machakos, and Nairobi and Naivasha since ’1999-2005’. Dr. John Garang was even bullied by our enemies with cheap "slogan, one country, two systems". That ’South Sudan would be used like as an experiment’ that was experimented in *Hong Kong* ages ago by ’English merchants’ in Hong Kong>>>>>

          repondre message

          • 28 October 07:23, by Pakuai

            Where the ’English Merchants’ used to take ’heroin drugs’ from the then *East Indian company* to ’Cantonese Chinese of Hong Kong’ until they became ’addicted to heroin’. But when the Chinese asked the evil ’East Indian company’ to get the hell out out of their country with their ’heroin drug’, they were bombed to submission. But in in 1997, the Chinese took over their Hong Kong>>>>

            repondre message

            • 28 October 07:34, by Pakuai

              and these days, the English merchants are ’screaming behind the scenes’ about their own ’exploits in Hong Kong Kong, but the evils are playing with ’fire’. *No one wants white people, Arabs, Bantuses, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), the UN, their sleazy NGOs, their cloned so-called arabs and some of their creeps here in

              repondre message

              • 28 October 08:59, by South South

                Regional envoys are very important to us and South Sudan needs them. Everything is ready to form government on November 12th. Let’s move on. People who are talking about security arrangement, state numbers and boundaries are calling to dismantle, South Sudan army, police, prison, wildlife, fire fighters and National Security. We now know there plan and we are ready for them.

                repondre message

                • 28 October 10:40, by jubaone

                  South South
                  Move on where jienge? If you can’t move your shithole jiengestans which are exclusively jienge, how can you move such a heterogeneous and multiethnic SS? You jienge losers must wait till Equatoria speaks. Do you know why till today no single investment has been undertaken in Jiengelands? Cuz you are lazy, hopeless savages and foolish. Equatoria must give you the way, you simply follow

                  repondre message

                  • 28 October 11:10, by South South

                    jubaone,

                    Iam very clear about forming our government on November 12th. Equatorians are our people, they MUST follow our government, rule. November 12th, the day of the all days.

                    repondre message

                  • 28 October 12:53, by Pakuai

                    jubaone,
                    The Dinkas/Jiengs of the Sudan are here chap. We are the ’ancient Egyptians’. We don’t consider *Bantuses, Abeshas (so-called ethioipians), our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan anything chap*. Jenge/ Muonyjiengs are very racists. Many of you losers often go to Europe an lie through their teeth that ’they ran away from South Sudan and need protection’>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 28 October 12:59, by Pakuai

                      We later find out that the criminals who go to ’Europe’ through ’Libya’ are *West Africans, Darfurians, Eritreans, Egyptians, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), Somalians and other Africans fools. We are (Dinkas/muonyjiengs) are way too well ahead of of these ’dirty and cheap intrigues’>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 28 October 13:07, by Pakuai

                        When we crisscrossed all of your Equatoria, we bombed our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, when almost all of Equatorians were no to be seen. Mr. Jubaone, go and look for a place to call home in Uganda. Here in South Sudan, we cannot live with *our cloned arabs of North Sudan, English people, their white English people>>>

                        repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

