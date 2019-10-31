 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 31 October 2019

Machar not granted asylum to live in Ethiopia: SPLM-IO

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 30, 2019 - (KHARTOUM) – South Sudan’s armed opposition movement (SPLM/A-IO) has dismissed reports that Riek Machar has been granted asylum to be accommodated and exiled in Ethiopia.

“In reference to the above, the SPLM/SPLA (IO) would like to categorically refute the malicious propaganda and fake news that created and circulated by anti-SPLM (IO) and anti-peace elements; dated, October 30, 2019 – subject: H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon has been given asylum officially to be accommodated and exiled in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,” Puok Both Baluang, the SPLM-IO’s information and public relations said in a statement.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

He clarified that Machar has not been given asylum by any country.

“Dr. Machar is still in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum where he was unjustly placed under house confinement by the IGAD since he was transferred from Pretoria, South Africa on June 24, 2019,” said Both.

“The Ethiopian passport picture with the name of H.E. Dr. Riek Machar, which was used maliciously by the enemy of peace, was issued to him by the Ethiopian Government to ease him for the quest for peace, while visiting Addis Ababa on the invitation of H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to convene the first face-to-face meeting between him and President Salva Kiir Mayardit in June 2018,” he further stressed.

The armed opposition official urged the public to be vigilant and not succumb to “malicious” propaganda and “fake news” being circulated.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy-turned rebel leader Machar of plotting a coup, allegations he denied.

In September last year, South Sudan’s arch-foes signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

The revitalized peace accord stipulates that there shall be a transitional government formed in South Sudan after eight months of a pre-transitional period for 36 months.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 31 October 10:16, by Gender Activist Ter Manyang

    No smoke without fire

    repondre message

  • 31 October 10:40, by james john luka

    Gender
    You are wright no smoke without fire. For the sake of peace, he should stay away for a while. He is obsess with power & his life but discounted the lives of others. Greedy idiot!!

    repondre message

    • 31 October 10:48, by Games

      We all citizens to this country and there are no single persons has a right to dictate the others. Dateline is approaching and you those useless Juba supporters are feeling the heat right now.

      repondre message

      • 31 October 11:22, by South South

        Oh, my goodness, Riek is an Ethiopia citizen. He has Ethiopia passport, ho, my God!!!! He is not South Sudanese citizen, ho, my!!!!

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Secularism, self-determination, peace and the vision of New Sudan 2019-10-31 08:17:18 By Yasir Arman I have come across a statement, so inappropriate, I consider it unprecedented in my 30 years of involvement in peace negotiations. One negotiating team official spokesperson (...)

Suspend formation of South Sudan unity government 2019-10-31 06:02:29 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi With less than two weeks remaining for the scheduled formation of South Sudan Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity RTGoNU, it has become clearer that (...)

TGNU formation will ameliorate South Sudan’s economy 2019-10-30 14:08:15 By Paulino Akoon Yel Dut General speaking and honestly, as you could have quite familiar that H.E President Salva Kiir Mayardit is ready to form Transitional Government of National Unity for (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.