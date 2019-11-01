South Sudan expels foreign journalist over coverage

October 31, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s media body has revoked the press accreditation of a Canadian journalist working for the Associated Press (AP) following a recent story she wrote.

Associated Press reporter Sam Mednick (WMC photo)

AP’s Sam Mednick was reportedly forced to leave the country after South Sudan authorities withdrew her accreditation for six months.

The publication, however, expressed support towards their journalist.

“We are proud of the work that Sam has done to inform the world about the challenges faced by South Sudan,” said Anna Johnson, AP News Director for Europe/Africa on the publication’s website.

“We hope that authorities will reconsider their action in order to allow her to return and continue this important journalism,” she added.

Authorities reportedly accused Mednick, one of the few foreign journalists working in South Sudan, of working against their interests.

South Sudanese officials, for instance, protested against a story Mednick wrote for the AP earlier this month, which said tensions were rising in the capital ahead of the formation of a unity government.

The Canadian journalist, who has reported from South Sudan for nearly three years, also wrote about the problem of child soldiers, the plight of hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the war and the conviction of soldiers accused of raping foreign aid workers.

Since South Sudan’s independence in 2011, dozens of reporters have been subject to intimidation, arrest, censorship and violence. The advocacy group Reporters Without Borders said at least 10 were killed from 2014 through 2017 during a bitter civil war that ended last year.

(ST)