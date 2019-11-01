 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 1 November 2019

South Sudan expels foreign journalist over coverage

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 31, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s media body has revoked the press accreditation of a Canadian journalist working for the Associated Press (AP) following a recent story she wrote.

JPEG - 20.4 kb
Associated Press reporter Sam Mednick (WMC photo)

AP’s Sam Mednick was reportedly forced to leave the country after South Sudan authorities withdrew her accreditation for six months.

The publication, however, expressed support towards their journalist.

“We are proud of the work that Sam has done to inform the world about the challenges faced by South Sudan,” said Anna Johnson, AP News Director for Europe/Africa on the publication’s website.

“We hope that authorities will reconsider their action in order to allow her to return and continue this important journalism,” she added.

Authorities reportedly accused Mednick, one of the few foreign journalists working in South Sudan, of working against their interests.

South Sudanese officials, for instance, protested against a story Mednick wrote for the AP earlier this month, which said tensions were rising in the capital ahead of the formation of a unity government.

The Canadian journalist, who has reported from South Sudan for nearly three years, also wrote about the problem of child soldiers, the plight of hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the war and the conviction of soldiers accused of raping foreign aid workers.

Since South Sudan’s independence in 2011, dozens of reporters have been subject to intimidation, arrest, censorship and violence. The advocacy group Reporters Without Borders said at least 10 were killed from 2014 through 2017 during a bitter civil war that ended last year.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 1 November 07:58, by Pakuai

    ’Don’t just expel these vermin, kill them’. ’They are our real enemies’. These are lowly educated trashes and are always brought to our country and over our people to come ’to show their *evil white Americans, English people, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their UN, their gulf Arab states’ financiers, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopans)>>>

    repondre message

    • 1 November 08:05, by Pakuai

      and some of their Bantuses like here central Kenya. Fools. War is here. We cannot live side by side with these vermin, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Fools, we are going to ocuppy Kenya, kill all the ’evil juus (so-called israelis), white people of English evils, white Americans, Indians, Bantuses out of Central Kenya of ’Kakuma, Lodwar, Nanyuki, Laikipia, Nakuru, Nairobi, Narok, Elgon’>>>

      repondre message

      • 1 November 08:12, by Pakuai

        Eldoret, Kilimanjaro and South Africa. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Lowly informed South Sudanese fools. In 1960th, Kenya was used by the ’evil white Americans, English people, Italians and their evil juus (so-called israelis)’ to ’play chess game/football played’ the people of ’Somalia’. Mr. Daniel Arap Moi helped played that dirty game over the people of Somalia>>>>

        repondre message

        • 1 November 08:18, by Pakuai

          and that was why there was then ’shifta militia movement’ in ’North Eastern Kenya of region of Garissa and Dadab’. In 1991, the evil white Americans, English people, Italians and their evil juus (so-called israelis)’want to ’geopolitical chess game/football played’ the people of ’Somalia’ just like they did in 1960th>>>

          repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Secularism, self-determination, peace and the vision of New Sudan 2019-10-31 08:17:18 By Yasir Arman I have come across a statement, so inappropriate, I consider it unprecedented in my 30 years of involvement in peace negotiations. One negotiating team official spokesperson (...)

Suspend formation of South Sudan unity government 2019-10-31 06:02:29 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi With less than two weeks remaining for the scheduled formation of South Sudan Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity RTGoNU, it has become clearer that (...)

TGNU formation will ameliorate South Sudan’s economy 2019-10-30 14:08:15 By Paulino Akoon Yel Dut General speaking and honestly, as you could have quite familiar that H.E President Salva Kiir Mayardit is ready to form Transitional Government of National Unity for (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.