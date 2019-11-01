 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 1 November 2019

UN condemns killing of three aid workers in South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 31, 2019 (JUBA) - The United Nations humanitarian affairs agency (UNOCHA) has condemned the killing by unknown gunmen of three aid workers in South Sudan’s Central Equatoria region.

JPEG - 26 kb
Alain Noudéhou (UN photo)

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the UN humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudehou said he regretted the unfortunate incident which took place in Morobo County Sunday.

He observed that humanitarian workers risk their lives every day to provide life-saving assistance to people in need in the young nation.

“Their safety and security must be assured at all times. I strongly condemn violence against humanitarian workers and demand that those responsible for these acts be brought to justice,” said Noudehou.

Three aid workers at Ebola screening points along South Sudan’s border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were killed on Sunday, the International Organization of Migration (IOM) said.

According to the UN agency, two other volunteers were wounded during the incident and one volunteer is currently missing.

“Our deepest condolences go to the families of the victims and to the affected organization,” said the UN humanitarian coordinator.

At least 115 aid workers have reportedly been killed since a civil war broke out in South Sudan after President Salva Kiir accused his ex-deputy Riek Machar of attempting a coup in December 2013.

The conflict in South Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Secularism, self-determination, peace and the vision of New Sudan 2019-10-31 08:17:18 By Yasir Arman I have come across a statement, so inappropriate, I consider it unprecedented in my 30 years of involvement in peace negotiations. One negotiating team official spokesperson (...)

Suspend formation of South Sudan unity government 2019-10-31 06:02:29 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi With less than two weeks remaining for the scheduled formation of South Sudan Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity RTGoNU, it has become clearer that (...)

TGNU formation will ameliorate South Sudan’s economy 2019-10-30 14:08:15 By Paulino Akoon Yel Dut General speaking and honestly, as you could have quite familiar that H.E President Salva Kiir Mayardit is ready to form Transitional Government of National Unity for (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.