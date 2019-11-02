 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 2 November 2019

JEM leader heads to Chad for talks on Sudan peace process

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

JEM leader Gibril Ibrahim talks to reporters in Addis Ababa on 13 August 2016 (ST Photo)
November 1, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The leader of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), Gibril Ibrahim, will travel to Ndjamena on Saturday to discuss Chad’s role in upcoming Sudan’s peace talks.

JEM Spokesperson Motasim Adam said in a statement released on Friday that Ibrahim’s trip to Chad comes "in response to an invitation from President Idriss Deby Etno.

Reached by Sudan Tribune, Ibrahim said they will discuss with Deby Chad’s role in the peace process and ways to consolidate bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The discussions will touch "the political situation in Sudan after the revolution, support for stability (in Sudan), regional and international transformations and their impact on the situation in the two countries," he said.

He further stressed that they will tackle the situation of the Sudanese refugees in Chad and the future of bilateral relations between the two sisterly countries.

The parties to the Sudanese peace talks in Juba have agreed to involve the neighbouring countries in the negotiations as facilitators and observers.

The direct talks will resume on 21 November.

Chad had been involved in the different regional and international efforts to end the armed conflict in the Darfur region.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Secularism, self-determination, peace and the vision of New Sudan 2019-10-31 08:17:18 By Yasir Arman I have come across a statement, so inappropriate, I consider it unprecedented in my 30 years of involvement in peace negotiations. One negotiating team official spokesperson (...)

Suspend formation of South Sudan unity government 2019-10-31 06:02:29 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi With less than two weeks remaining for the scheduled formation of South Sudan Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity RTGoNU, it has become clearer that (...)

TGNU formation will ameliorate South Sudan’s economy 2019-10-30 14:08:15 By Paulino Akoon Yel Dut General speaking and honestly, as you could have quite familiar that H.E President Salva Kiir Mayardit is ready to form Transitional Government of National Unity for (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.