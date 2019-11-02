 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 2 November 2019

Kiir send message to Sudan’s al-Burhan on South Sudan peace implementation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation
JPEG - 45 kb
South Sudan’s Tut Kew Gatluak received by Shams al-Din Kabbashi member of Sudan’s Sovereign Council on 1 Nov 2019 (SUNA photo)

November 1, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Presidential Adviser on Security Affairs Tut Kew Gatluak arrived in Khartoum on Friday for talks on the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement in South Sudan.

The South Sudanese senior official and his accompanying delegation were received by Shams al-Din Kabbashi a member of the Sudanese Sovereign Council.

Dhieu Mathok, South Sudanese minister of energy and dams, told reporters at Khartoum airport that the delegation will hand over a written message from President Salva Kiir to the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dealing with the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

"The two countries are holding continuous consultations on the peace implementation process, especially with the approach of the formation of the transitional national unity government in South Sudan scheduled for November 12," he said.

"Sudan’s role as a guarantor is pivotal in the implementation of this agreement," he stressed.

It is not clear if the visiting delegation will meet with SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar.

Sudanese new government and South Sudan have developed a close relationship and agreed to support each other to achieve peace and to move further with settling all the outstanding issues since 2011 after South Sudan’s independence.

Juba is now hosting and mediating talks between the transitional government in Khartoum and the armed groups in Darfur and the Two Areas.

The Sudanese government also facilitated recent meetings in September and October between President Kiir and his main peace partner Riek Machar to discuss the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and the formation of the transitional unity government.

Recently, Machar has voiced his rejection of the formation of the three-year transitional government and pointed to the need to finalize the security arrangement and the number and boundaries of states issue.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 2 November 09:19, by The Rhino

    With huge sums of US dollars regularly disappearing at the ’presidents’ office, one is really wondering and questioning, who are those permanent thieves?Shit,there’s no rule of law in South Sudan and fucking tribal Kiir has no control over his malnourished soldiers who rape and robe civilians at night.Civilians must seriously consider these uniformed Dinka people as enemies and threat.Get guns!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Secularism, self-determination, peace and the vision of New Sudan 2019-10-31 08:17:18 By Yasir Arman I have come across a statement, so inappropriate, I consider it unprecedented in my 30 years of involvement in peace negotiations. One negotiating team official spokesperson (...)

Suspend formation of South Sudan unity government 2019-10-31 06:02:29 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi With less than two weeks remaining for the scheduled formation of South Sudan Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity RTGoNU, it has become clearer that (...)

TGNU formation will ameliorate South Sudan’s economy 2019-10-30 14:08:15 By Paulino Akoon Yel Dut General speaking and honestly, as you could have quite familiar that H.E President Salva Kiir Mayardit is ready to form Transitional Government of National Unity for (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.