UAE refutes claims of seeking to obstruct democratic reforms in Sudan

November 2, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - A senior UAE official rejected statements by Sudan’s Communist Party (SCP) Political Secretary accusing Abu Dhabi and Riyadh of trying to abort the revolution in Sudan.

United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash (MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP/Getty Images)

Speaking at a seminar held in Omdurman on Friday evening, Mohamed Mukhtar Al-Khatib said that the UAE and Saudi Arabia are in contact with political entities and prominent leaders of the large coalition of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) that are not enthusiastic about a radical change in Sudan.

Al-Khatib said that the slogans of December Revolution in Sudan (Freedom, Peace and Justice) terrified the rulers of these countries, so the fear of internal revolts turned them to conspire against the Sudanese Uprising.

"The speech of the Secretary-General of the Sudanese Communist Party and his negative handling of the UAE and Saudi role in support of stability and peaceful transition in Sudan is regrettable," said UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash in a tweet on Saturday.

"These comments can come from the ideological conceptions of his party," Gargash further said.

During the first months after the ouster of al-Bashir’s regime, Saudi Arabia and the Arab United Emirates (UAE) are accused of supporting the ruling junta in Khartoum to ensure the continued participation of the Sudanese army in Yemen.

However, the two countries denied the charge, saying their three billion dollar grant to Sudan aimed at helping Sudanese to face the economic difficulties after al-Bashir’s ouster.

"Our relationship with Khartoum is historic and the Arab role in supporting Sudan in its current circumstances is essential," the UAE official stressed as the two Gulf countries remain the only that provided financial and economic support after the collapse of the former regime.

(ST)