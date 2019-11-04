 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 4 November 2019

U.S. diplomat clarifies Trump decision to extend state of emergency on Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Brian Shukan the new U.S. Chargé d'Affaires to Sudan (US Embassy Khartoum Photo)
November 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Khartoum on Sunday clarified the decision of the Trump administration to extend the state of emergency on Sudan for an additional year, stressing that his government continue its efforts to remove Sudan’s from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism (SST).

On Friday 31 October, President Donald Trump renewed the state of national emergency on Sudan saying that "the crisis constituted by the actions and policies of the Government of Sudan that led to the declaration of a national emergency (...) has not been resolved".

The decision which has angered ordinary Sudanese caused the pound to rise as it reached 88 SGP, while the minister of religious affairs dismissed that his country harbouring terrorists. Also, it increased scepticism over the US pledges to rescind the SST’s designation, as the Congress and the White House waging war against each over Trump impeachment inquiry.

In a meeting held on Sunday, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Brian Shukan told the Sudanese Foreign Minister Asma Abdullah that Trump’s decision to extend the national state of emergency on Sudan for a year "is not a reinstatement of the economic sanctions that were cancelled by 2017."

According to a statement from the Sudanese Foreign Ministry after the meeting, the charge d’affaires told the minister that "the declaration of a state of emergency towards a state is a measure taken by the President to be empowered to impose exceptional sanctions on this state," in allusion to Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

He further added that the President needs to renew the emergency order, which lasts for a year, to keep in place the sanctions taken against that state.

The US diplomat pointed out to the efforts made by his administration to remove Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, but noted that the move "requires some time".

In a meeting with Shukan On 28 October, Elham Mohamed Ahmed Assistant Undersecretary at the Foreign Ministry called for talks between the two countries a agree on a plan for Sudan’s rescission from the blacklist.

The Sudanese diplomat "stressed the need to re-establish a joint mechanism to resume the dialogue process with the United States to remove Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism," said the foreign ministry.

The Sudanese foreign minister for her part, "stressed that the current government and the people of Sudan have nothing to do with terrorism and do not bear the brunt of the mistakes of the previous government".

She further called to consider the positive developments in the country since last April, in allusion to the removal of the al-Bashir regime.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Transitional Sudan in security threat: How threatful are the deep-state forces? 2019-11-04 07:49:17 By T. A. Ali T. A. Ali It will be premature, impractical and perhaps naive to think that Sudan's ongoing revolutionary change is free from security threats. Such thinking can be a recipe for a (...)

Secularism, self-determination, peace and the vision of New Sudan 2019-10-31 08:17:18 By Yasir Arman I have come across a statement, so inappropriate, I consider it unprecedented in my 30 years of involvement in peace negotiations. One negotiating team official spokesperson (...)

Suspend formation of South Sudan unity government 2019-10-31 06:02:29 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi With less than two weeks remaining for the scheduled formation of South Sudan Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity RTGoNU, it has become clearer that (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.