Yei state authorities urge reopening of Ebola screening centers

November 3, 2019 (YEI) – Authorities in South Sudan’s Yei River state have appealed for the reopening of Ebola screening centers closed after aid workers were killed during clashes that occurred on Sunday.

Nurse treats a man suspected of carrying the Sudan strain of Ebola, Uganda (AFP)

Three aid workers at Ebola screening points along the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were killed in clashes between rival forces, the International Organization of Migration (IOM) said.

The incident occurred in Central Equatoria region’s Morobo County.

However, the deputy governor of Yei River state, Yusto Baba said efforts are on to improve the security situation to allow aid agencies continue with their normal operations at South Sudan’s border points.

He said they held meetings with IOM officials who promised to re-open all s initially suspended Ebola screening points at the border.

An Ebola outbreak, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), has killed more than 2,000 people in DRC since August 2018, placing the region on high alert, with cases already having spread to Uganda.

t least 115 aid workers have reportedly been killed since a civil war broke out in South Sudan after President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of attempting a coup in mid-December 2013.

The conflict in South Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)