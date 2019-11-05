South Sudan’s Kiir, Machar to meet in Kampala on Tuesday

October 4, 2019 (KAMPALA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and the armed opposition leader Riek Machar will meet in the Kampala, Uganda on Tuesday, an opposition official said Monday.

President Kiir (R) and SPLM-Io leader Machar shake hands after the signing of the revitalized peace agreement on 12 September 2018 (photo AFP)

The armed opposition faction’s (SPLM-IO) deputy spokesperson, Manawa Peter Gatkouth told Radio Tamajuz that the meeting between the two rival leaders will be a continuation of stalled discussions on formation of a transitional national unity government.

“The Kampala meeting will be attended by President Salva Kiir, President of the Sudanese Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and opposition leader Riek Machar,” he said.

This would be the third face-to-face meeting between both leaders since the revitalized peace accord was signed in September 2018.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy-turned rebel leader Machar of plotting a coup, allegations he dismissed.

In September last year, South Sudan’s arch-foes signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

According to the 2018 peace deal, a unity government was supposed to be formed in May, but due to unresolved issues, the parties agreed to a six-month extension, settling on November 12.

The International Crisis Group warned Monday that war-torn South Sudan could slide back into war, if a coalition government is formed on November 12 without a compromise on key issues.

(ST)