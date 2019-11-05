 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 5 November 2019

South Sudan’s Kiir, Machar to meet in Kampala on Tuesday

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 4, 2019 (KAMPALA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and the armed opposition leader Riek Machar will meet in the Kampala, Uganda on Tuesday, an opposition official said Monday.

JPEG - 38.9 kb
President Kiir (R) and SPLM-Io leader Machar shake hands after the signing of the revitalized peace agreement on 12 September 2018 (photo AFP)

The armed opposition faction’s (SPLM-IO) deputy spokesperson, Manawa Peter Gatkouth told Radio Tamajuz that the meeting between the two rival leaders will be a continuation of stalled discussions on formation of a transitional national unity government.

“The Kampala meeting will be attended by President Salva Kiir, President of the Sudanese Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and opposition leader Riek Machar,” he said.

This would be the third face-to-face meeting between both leaders since the revitalized peace accord was signed in September 2018.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy-turned rebel leader Machar of plotting a coup, allegations he dismissed.

In September last year, South Sudan’s arch-foes signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

According to the 2018 peace deal, a unity government was supposed to be formed in May, but due to unresolved issues, the parties agreed to a six-month extension, settling on November 12.

The International Crisis Group warned Monday that war-torn South Sudan could slide back into war, if a coalition government is formed on November 12 without a compromise on key issues.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 November 05:38, by Abeeno

    There’s a leaking information why the designated VP is sticking on delayed excise. According to hearsay, the SPLA/SPLM is looking possible ways of regime change tactics. 1 mobizing Dinkas from Warrap region special in Tonj State, Lake region, Western Bhar-El Ghazal regions and former Northern Bhar-El Ghazal regions as well as the others Dinkas people. 2.He was told to gets Dinkas generals who are

    repondre message

  • 5 November 05:46, by Abeeno

    Continue:
    Riek Machar Teny was told by his I0 groups to gets Dinkas general who are in Kiir Mayardit government and he is getting exactly some generals who were not happy about Kiir Mayardit leadership but this is bad tactic that should be avoided completely because our people have been suffering under them.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Transitional Sudan in security threat: How threatful are the deep-state forces? 2019-11-04 07:49:17 By T. A. Ali T. A. Ali It will be premature, impractical and perhaps naive to think that Sudan's ongoing revolutionary change is free from security threats. Such thinking can be a recipe for a (...)

Secularism, self-determination, peace and the vision of New Sudan 2019-10-31 08:17:18 By Yasir Arman I have come across a statement, so inappropriate, I consider it unprecedented in my 30 years of involvement in peace negotiations. One negotiating team official spokesperson (...)

Suspend formation of South Sudan unity government 2019-10-31 06:02:29 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi With less than two weeks remaining for the scheduled formation of South Sudan Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity RTGoNU, it has become clearer that (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.