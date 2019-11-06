 
 
 
$10m needed to aid flood affected children in S. Sudan: UNICEF

October 5, 2019 (JUBA) – At least $10 million is required to respond to the most immediate needs of children affected by floods in South Sudan, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said Tuesday.

JPEG - 42.6 kb
Rising flood waters have affected almost three-quarters of Jonglei’s Bor town (ST)

According to the UNICEF representative in South Sudan, Mohamed Ag Ayoya, more than 900,000 people, including 490,000 children, are in need of urgent assistance amid rise in water levels in the country.

"South Sudan was already one of the most dangerous countries to be a child, and now it got worse," Ayoya said in a statement.

"The good news is that UNICEF was on the ground before the flood and could respond quickly. The actions we are taking today will determine for how long children will feel these floods after the water subsides," he added.

About 90,000 children, UNICEF said, are out of school due to flooded classrooms, teachers displaced, and schools used as shelters.

“Not only are children missing out on their education, they also lack a safe space protecting them from exploitation and abuse,” it said.

Meanwhile, the UN agency said it is responding to the needs and was also the first organization to get essential supplies to a severely flooded Pibor in Jonglei, where boats have taken over for cars in the streets. 4.8 tons of life-saving supplies were delivered by air.

It, however, revealed plans to scale up response and reach some remote areas across Jonglei, Upper Nile, Unity, Warrap, Northern Bahr El Ghazal, Unity and Eastern Equatoria regions.

Nearly one million people in South Sudan have been affected by heavy flooding, according to the UN humanitarian affairs agency (UNOCHA).

(ST)

  • 6 November 07:41, by jubaone

    Well..well, the jienge kiirminal has lots of oyol money. He could help his fellow jienges now getting drowned in the floods. Or the million jienge runaways in Uganda, Kenya, US, Australia could all chip in money instead of buying guns for their naked kinsfolk back in the luaks.

    repondre message

    • 6 November 08:52, by Gorjang Gany

      That is true jubaone our country is very rich in term of resources only that we had been led by illiterate leader who have no creativity, since long time ago before independent our people were able to make local dyke using maloda and hoes. These days we have companies that had bulldozers and graders to make the dykes but there is no idea of making that.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



