 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 6 November 2019

S. Sudan’s Kiir reiterates need to form unity government

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 5, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has reiterated his position on the need to form the transitional national unity government on November 12, despite the country’s armed opposition faction’s (SPLM-IO) insistence on an extension of the process.

JPEG - 45.9 kb
South Sudan President Salva Kiir addressing parliament in Juba, November 5, 2019 (PPU)

Addressing the opening of the second session of the Transitional National Legislature under the theme, “Moving forward in the spirit of peace, unity and nation-building”, Kiir maintained his earlier stand on the new government saying all the other signatories to the revitalized peace accord support the formation of the government as agreed.

“As you all know, I have consistently reiterated my position to form the unity government as agreed upon on November 12, 2019. We will go ahead and form the government of national unity,” he said.

Last month, the armed opposition leader told a delegation from the United Nations Security Council in Juba that he was unlikely to be part of the unity government, citing failure to resolve outstanding issues like the creation of unified forces, consensus on the number of states and boundaries as well as the establishment of protection forces.

The pressure is already mounting on the country’s leaders to ensure the national unity government is formed as agreed upon in May.

The United States has expressed frustration with both Kiir and Machar, threatening sanctions if they fail to form a government on time.

On Monday, a US-based think tank warned that South Sudan could slide back into war if a coalition government is formed on November 12 without reaching compromise on some of its outstanding issues.

The International Crisis Group (ICG), in a briefing entitled, “Déjà Vu: Preventing Another Collapse in South Sudan”, said regional heads of states, the African Union and western diplomats should urge Kiir not to form a government minus consensus.

“They should step in to help mediate a way forward, given political paralysis among South Sudan’s neighbours, initially envisioned as the deal’s key guarantors,” argued the group.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations he dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

According to the 2018 peace deal, a unity government was supposed to be formed in May, but due to unresolved issues, the parties agreed to a six-month extension, settling on November 12.

At least 382,900 people died as a result of the conflict in the world’s youngest nation, a report published by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine last year revealed.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 November 09:14, by Midit Mitot

    OK,

    form your government on 12, only vultures will enjoying much.

    repondre message

  • 6 November 09:20, by Pakuai

    If South Sudanese people want peace among themselves and don’t want to be always used as Geopolitical chess game or football by other countries simply to achieve their own selfish Geopolitical interests over our back, then we must go ahead and form on the 12/11/2011 as stipulated. Riek Machar & other foreign puppets/stooges & traitors, can just stay put in there and can come back to South Sudan>>>

    repondre message

    • 6 November 09:25, by Pakuai

      when they feel secure enough not to fear South Sudanese people. Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol and others have been given a lot of chances by the South Sudanese people to show South Sudan and the South Sudanese people what is that they got. But all they always give South Sudan and the South Sudanese is always tribal divisions, aimless armed rebellions and unnecessary deaths>>>

      repondre message

      • 6 November 09:34, by Pakuai

        of our people. But as always, there are some limits about one own personal ambition and the interests of others and the country. Riek Machar cannot be always used by his ’handlers’ from ’the US, the UK and these days, the UN, the NGOs and even some countries here in the IGAD and the AU’ who thought; thought South Sudan was to be used like their usual DR Congo, the Angola, Mozambique, and Central>>

        repondre message

    • 6 November 09:29, by Midit Mitot

      Pakuai,

      Blood sucker, to form that fake government without the main opposition (IO) and Thomas Cirrilo,and Malong Awan, your Mathaing Anyoor will be defecating with blood and black stools.

      Come and get me here on the front-line at this side of Torit, I had already clean my AK-47 to fuck you idiots.

      repondre message

      • 6 November 09:45, by Pakuai

        Bring it on loser. We are waiting for you. And makes sure you come to back to front line. Who says, Mr. Paul Malongdit is one of your Riek Machar loser. Do you know why Paul Malong Awan really? He is a Malual Gierynyang Dinka/Jieng boy chap. Malual Giernyang ’acen yic abeel (No idiot) in Malual Giernyang’. After all, Mr. Paul Malongdit father ’Awandit’ is named after ’fox’. Our Nuers ke>>>

        repondre message

        • 6 November 10:08, by Pakuai

          nyantoc and all our Nilotic people know the qualities of ’fox’ in our ’folklores’. We understand your Riek Machar and what he stands for Mr. Midit mitot. He can stay put there in Khartoum and let South Sudanese people move ahead. Did you fellows always say that your Riek Machar is a well learned man? Anyway, telling you Nuers ke nyantoc losers the truth is like telling ’a stone cold’ to listen>>>

          repondre message

          • 6 November 10:14, by Pakuai

            "Come and get me here on the front-line at this side of Torit, I had already clean my AK-47 to fuck you idiots" Oh really? Why Torit and not around Juba international airport or around Juba or here in Bor, your alleged ’Ngundeng Buong magician City’?. Mr. Midit Mitot, just tell the Nuers to get out of this so-called UN POC compounds, here in Bor, Akoba, Malakal, Gambella region, Juba, Mayendit>>>

            repondre message

            • 6 November 10:20, by Pakuai

              Leer, Aburoc and others and let them farm the land. There is no war in South Sudan, trust me. The criminals who always stoke wars and division over our country and our people are the people whom your Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Pagan Amuom and other bunch of low lives have sold themselves and their souls to. and they also want to sell our country and our people to their masters with----

              repondre message

              • 6 November 10:34, by Pakuai

                them. Good luck to the foreign puppets/stooges, thieves, traitors and their foreign masters from *the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creeps here in the IGAD and the AU* who covet our country and our people to death, their love affair with our country and our people has gone too far. And the evils would now see how much we hate the vermin>>>

                repondre message

                • 6 November 10:39, by Pakuai

                  to death. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Mr. Midit Mitot, do you think, that we are going to bomb your US, the UK and their UN mercenaries out of our country and over our people with Ak47?. South Sudan is not part of the so-called evil ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never has and will never will under the sun, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM.>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 6 November 10:51, by Pakuai

                    If you have anything in *South Agrica, Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethiopia); of ocurse you have your rubbish in ’Itang and Bilpam’ and our El Khartoum, then remove it losers’. We are going to bomb some of our enemies to near oblivion/extinction; reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Your Riek Machar was part of the ’secret societies’ of :Illuminati, Skull And Bones,>>>

                    repondre message

      • 6 November 11:50, by Malakal county Simon

        Midiit Mitot,

        Please leave Queen Paul Malong alone the IO have no relationship whatsoever.. He is part of Nuer massacre and you I hope you have not forgotten that already beside, both Cirrilo and Malong, are not part Revitalised peace deal and please let’s them enjoy being a Rebels for little while.. Paul have shot any a significant bullets and do you know why??

        repondre message

        • 6 November 11:53, by Malakal county Simon

          Cont...

          For the time being, let’s us deal IO and the government outstanding issues avoid confusion.

          repondre message

  • 6 November 10:40, by Games

    Let see if Salva Kiir is brave enough to make that succide to go head to his fakes government. Hope M7 would advise him to backup a bit.

    repondre message

    • 6 November 11:56, by james john luka

      Games
      Kiir is always a Brave man. He is someone who stood his ground under any circumstances, unlike your big dog who don’t have solid ideology to hold his followers together. Clutching on blur issues which are self-satisfying, but not for the interest of the suffering population. IO may face another split.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Can women make the world more peaceful? 2019-11-06 11:31:03 By Paulino Akoon Yel Dut A genuine comprehensive analysis shows that involving women in peacebuilding increases the probability that violence will end in an easy manner. Hence we should thank (...)

Comments on "Déjà Vu: Preventing Another Collapse in South Sudan" 2019-11-06 05:30:03 By Steve Paterno As the dateline for the formation of the transitional government of national unity is looming, in accordance to the peace accord, it draws a lot of discussions and commentaries (...)

Transitional Sudan in security threat: How threatful are the deep-state forces? 2019-11-04 07:49:17 By T. A. Ali T. A. Ali It will be premature, impractical and perhaps naive to think that Sudan's ongoing revolutionary change is free from security threats. Such thinking can be a recipe for a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.