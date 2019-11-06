 
 
 
Sudan’s PM says al-Bashir to be handed over to the ICC

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok speaks to the media after the swearing-in ceremony on 21 August 2019 (AFP Photo)
November 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said on Tuesday he would hand over ousted President Omer al-Bashir to the war crimes court to meet the demand of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Darfur.

On the occasion of his visit to Zamzam, Abu Shouk and Salam camps on Monday, IDPs raised placards calling for al-Bashir’s handover to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a television interview aired on Tuesday, Hamdok said he would spare no efforts to address transitional justice issues.

"We must achieve what pleases the victims and makes them feel justice," he said.

"This is a fundamental demand that no barrier can stop it," he further stressed, referring to their demand to hand over al-Bashir to the ICC.

Hamdok’s comments came after statements by the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) leading member Ibrahim al-Sheikh on Sunday announcing their agreement to hand over Bashir to the International Criminal Court.

Last September, Hamdok said they would try al-Bashir inside the country after the needed legal and judicial reforms.

The ICC issued two arrest warrants against al-Bashir for alleged crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide committed in Darfur.

(ST)

