Sudan’s FM, US diplomats discuss support to transitional government

November 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Foreign Minister Asma Abdallah discussed support for Sudanese government and normalization of bilateral relations with Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs Tibor Nagy.

Abdallah is in Washington for a meeting on Egyptian Ethiopian dispute on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam hosted by the U.S. Treasury Department.

"I met with Sudanese Foreign Minister Abdalla today to discuss U.S. support for the transitional government," said Nagy in a tweet posted after the meeting which was attended by US Special Envoy for Sudan Donald Booth.

"The U.S. is a steadfast partner of the people of Sudan in their pursuit of peace and security," the U.S. diplomat without mentioning what they discussed with the Sudanese minister.

Sudanese officials stated their disappointment with Washington’s position on Sudan’s removal from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

They requested Washington at least to discuss with them an agreement over the lifting process or to set a timetable for it.

Nagy and Booth said they have to observe a process set to this end and it is only a matter of time for them.

Also, they pledged to discuss with the Congress, at the same time, the amendment a number of acts and resolutions banning any US economic support to Sudan.

In his tweet, the US top diplomat for Africa took the opportunity to call on the South Sudanese to follow the Sudanese example in the settlement of their political disputes.

"I hope South Sudan can follow Sudan’s example to achieve sustainable peace," he said.

The Friend of Sudan will meet next month in Khartoum as they are excepted to come with concrete pledges to support Sudan’s budget for 2020.

During a meeting held on 21 October in Washington, the Sudanese Minister of Economy Ibrahim al-Badawi presented over 20 projects they can support.

The Sudanese foreign ministry in Khartoum issued a statement saying that the visiting minister met with the deputy national security adviser for Africa Helen Welch.

Welch stressed the U.S. full support to the Sudanese transitional government including emergency economic assistance, support for the peace process, and efforts to drop Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, according to the statement.

She further stressed the importance of stability in Sudan and its role in the region pointing to its efforts for peace in South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

(ST)