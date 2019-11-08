November 7, 2019 (JUBA) - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday donated dates worth $160,000 to World Food Programme (WFP) to aid school feeding activities in South Sudan.

People in conflict-affected areas of South Sudan collect food from WFP (WFP/eter Testuzza Photo)

WFP, in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, noted that the donation will support about 15,000 school going children in more than 25 schools in the greater Upper Nile region of South Sudan.

"WFP is grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this timely gesture," said Matthew Hollingworth WFP’s Country Director in South Sudan.

"The dates are not only a healthy snack but will give the much-needed dietary support to school children receiving school meals. Providing meals in schools is the best opportunity children can access to education, health and nutrition at the same time,” he added.

South Sudan reportedly has the highest proportion of out-of-school children in the world, with an estimated 2.2 million children not enrolled in schools, partly due to food insecurity in their communities.

WFP said it is providing school meals to 500,000 school children in 1,045 schools across the country and provides take home food packages to encourage parents to send and keep children in schools.

According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) update, between now and the end of the year some 4.5 million people in South Sudan cannot put food on their tables.

In 2018, WFP said it received US$ 239.4 million from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support its activities across the world.

(ST)