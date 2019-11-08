 
 
 
Friday 8 November 2019

SSPM leader welcomes 100-day postponement of S. Sudan unity government

November 7, 2019 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Patriotic Movement (SSPM) leader Costello Garang Ring Lual welcomed the outcome of the tripartite summit in Uganda saying it aid to preserve the national consensus over the peace agreement.

In a meeting held in Entebbe, President Sava Kiir and his main peace partner Riek Machar agreed to extend the pre-transitional period for hundred days to allow the implementation of the security arrangements and reach an agreement over the state number and boundaries.

The meeting was hosted by President Museveni and attended by the other guarantor of the revitalized peace agreement Abdel Fattah al-Burhan the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council.

in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Thursday, the SSPM leader voiced his support for the postponement of the transitional national unity government saying it was a "wise decision" because the formation of the cabinet on 12 November could have led to the failure of the SPLM-Io to join it.

" I believe that President Salva Kiir’s acceptance of these recent changes cannot be considered as a weakness because the main objective is to reach a national consensus to break the impasse in the implementation of the Agreement and to end the current state of non-war and non-peace," he further stressed.

Costello further called on the international community and the UN Security Council to support the extension and the full implementation of the revitalized peace deal pointing that main problem facing this implementation is not the political will but the lack of funding.

"Anyone who wants to help the people of South Sudan reach a speedy peace — as the members of the Security Council in Juba said during their recent visit — should now urgently assist to meet all the needs of implementing the agreement", he said.

"But whoever wants to punish the government in Juba, this is neither the time nor the place after the postponement of the formation of the transitional for the third time," he further emphasized.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

