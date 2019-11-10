Al-Burhan says ready to defend Sudanese revolution



November 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan is facing "difficult conditions", said the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan before to stress their readiness to protect the Revolution and confront those who try to abort it.

"We are ready to protect the revolution that came out for the sake of Sudanese people, to provide a decent living and fight corruption," Burhan told a crowd in Shendi town of the River Nile state.

"We will give our souls to preserve the cohesion of the country," he stressed.

Al-Burhan made his speech during the signing ceremony of a reconciliation pact between the tribes Al-Awadah Al-Jaleen and Al-Ababdah in the northern city of Shendi on Saturday.

He stressed that the regime change that took place in the country was real and was achieved with the army’s participation.

He also called on the Sudanese to stand behind the transitional government and to build an equal and peaceful Sudan

"Nobody will lose if we reconcile for the sake of the country," he added in a very patriotic speech addressed to the tribal leaders but also the whole nation as the government is engaged in talks with the armed groups to end the war in Darfur and the Two Areas.

The head of the Sovereign Council was accompanied by several members of the transitional government to show the unity and harmony among its civilian and military components.

Al-Burhan gradually cleared the military council from the Islamists generals and recently operate a reform in the army structures and removed more generals.

Recently he put aside his military fatigue and appears in civilian clothes.

For his part, the revolutionary minister of the religious affairs Nasr al-Din Mufreh called to spread peace, tolerance and respect in the country stressing that Sudanese do not worth living in the cycle of war.

Mufreh said that the civil and military components of the Sovereignty Council form "one family" working for Sudan, and stressed the need to dedicate all the energies after the revolution to build the future of the country.

He further urged the Resistance Committees, formed during the 4 months of protests before the ouster of al-Bashir to carry out their duties and new tasks in following up the good distribution of flour and services after they have been mutated to the Committees Of Services And Change.

