 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 10 November 2019

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development allocates $10m for S. Sudan hospital

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 9, 2019 (ABU DHABI) - Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), the leading national entity for economic development aid,, has allocated AED37 million (about US$10 million) towards a strategic healthcare project in Juba, South Sudan.

The 60-bed hospital, located in Gudele, will reportedly cater for residents of Juba and adjacent areas, meeting growing demand and evolving needs.

The project, official said, comprises the construction of a new building that includes clinics, laboratories, operating theatres, and an intensive care unit.

ADFD’s funding will cover advisory services related to the project.

"ADFD’s interest in healthcare projects is part of its commitment to supporting international efforts to advance the implementation of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD said in a statement.

"We are delighted to witness the start of construction of this strategic healthcare project. Our visit to South Sudan reaffirms ADFD’s dedication to its partnership with the country’s government and provides an ideal opportunity to discuss areas of mutual interest,” he added.

For his part, Dr. Riek Gai Kok, Minister of Health of South Sudan, applauded the UAE’s global development endeavours and ADFD’s success in financing projects that drive sustainable socio-economic growth in developing countries.

The fund’s contribution, he added, will help establish one of the most important healthcare facilities in the country that provides quality medical care in line with international standards.

Since its inception in 1971, ADFD has reportedly funded development projects in 90 countries, including 40 African nations, to the tune of AED92 billion through concessionary loans, government grants, and investments.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Differences between Sudan government, SRF and FFC are the main issues of concern 2019-11-09 11:17:17 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As the proverb goes, the difference of opinion does not spoil amity and does not spoil the friendliness issue. On the other hand, mere differences of point of view and (...)

Can women make the world more peaceful? 2019-11-06 11:31:03 By Paulino Akoon Yel Dut A genuine comprehensive analysis shows that involving women in peacebuilding increases the probability that violence will end in an easy manner. Hence we should thank (...)

Comments on "Déjà Vu: Preventing Another Collapse in South Sudan" 2019-11-06 05:30:03 By Steve Paterno As the dateline for the formation of the transitional government of national unity is looming, in accordance to the peace accord, it draws a lot of discussions and commentaries (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.