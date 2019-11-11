 
 
 
Kiir urges citizens to accept pre-transitional period extension

November 10, 2019 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has appealed to the country’s citizens to “whole heatedly” accept the extension by 100 days extension of the pre-transition period.

JPEG - 33.2 kb
From the left: Machar, Kiir , Museveni and al Burhan pose in Entebbe after the extension of the pre-transitional period for 100 days on 7 Nov 2019 (Sovereign Council Photo)

In his speech to the nation on Saturday, Kiir also urged the army and organized forces to maintain peace and accept his orders not to return the country to war.

Kiir and armed opposition leader Riek Machar on Thursday last week agreed to delay key benchmarks in the peace accord by 100 days.

Both parties agreed to push back the deadline at tripartite talks hosted by Uganda, a guarantor to South Sudan’s peace agreement.

The Entebbe meeting was attended by Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni and the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The delay in forming a transitional government by November 12 came after the main opposition group threatened to opt out of the deadline, saying security arrangements are incomplete.

“I call upon the parties to the agreement to be patient and accept the decision of the guarantors. I will to engage with all of you on progress of the implementation of the remaining critical tasks of the agreement in the 100 days extension,” said Kiir.

Meanwhile the South Sudanese leader said his government would raise the remaining portion of the $100 million pledged to facilitate the implementation of the country’s revitalized peace agreement.

He said the peace guarantors, with the participation of the parties to the agreement, have established a committee to supervise the implementation of the outstanding critical tasks of the agreement.

“We have no doubt that the aforesaid committee will not inform th the guarantors, IGAD, AU, Security Council and our many partners about the truth on the ground, but also expose the challenges associated with the compliance of the parties with the provisions of the security sector arrangements,” stressed Kiir.

The United States on Friday said it was disappointed after Kiir and Machar failed to form a government, calling on IGAD to establish benchmarks to assess the peace implementation process.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations he dismissed.

In September last year, the arch rivals signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

  • 11 November 09:11, by Midit Mitot

    President Kiir,

    This extension has been accepted even South Sudan animals.

    repondre message

    • 11 November 09:23, by South South

      Midit Mitot,

      Breaking News!!!!
      Kiir will handover the country to Riek after 100 days. Kiir will allow Riek’s forces to enter Juba in million. Kiir will go back to 10 states. Kiir will give ministry of finance, defense, interior, education, energy and all ministers to Riek. Oh!!!! Nyagats won the war, they will control the country.

      repondre message

      • 11 November 09:30, by Midit Mitot

        South South,

        Lueth (Kach), we need inclusive government that can favor any party or any tribe in the country.

        President Kiir will be still a President of the country.

        repondre message

        • 11 November 09:39, by South South

          Midit Mitot,

          Ok, you are a little bit reasonable here and I respect that. Seeing people like Games who is really mentally retarded dancing around of winning the war, and that Kiir has no choice, but to give Riek everything he is asking for, make me laugh to my stomach. Kiir will never give Riek everything he needs because there is no peace like that. Peace means give and take.

          repondre message

          • 11 November 09:49, by Games

            South South
            If M7 did not call Salva Kiir to Kampala, Salva Kiir could have been going head with his fake government. Although I am with those who think that Dinka and Nuer should be given a good 6 months war without outsiders involving into this war and come to the tables again. Salva Kiir will always listening to Machar demands.

            repondre message

      • 11 November 09:33, by Gorjang Gany

        Could you tell us more the meaning of word Nyagat?

        But for me in local languages the word nyagat mean some one who loot the public funds, properties of other people as his or her own

        repondre message

      • 11 November 09:41, by Gorjang Gany

        Kiir is a right person to be call nyagat because he is looting the resources of South Sudan and the properties of civilians like what happened in Unity state in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

        When he arms militia and galweng with guns and ammunition and instructed them to loot and killed women and children in Leer, Koch, Guit, Rubkona and Panyijiar.

        repondre message

    • 11 November 09:29, by Gorjang Gany

      It was the call of all South Sudanese citizens except those who were seeking positions from your fake government and those who don`t want peace like the half caste called taban.

      repondre message

      • 11 November 09:40, by Games

        Gorjany Gany
        Terms’ Nyagatt’ is actually referred to Dinka who have been stealing others people properties since God created this earth

        repondre message

    • 11 November 09:34, by Games

      Midit Mitot
      Salva Kiir has no choices to reject the extended. He (Salva Kiir) didn’t even admit that the whole delays of forming the government on time are all his fault and tells the truth to the public

      repondre message

      • 11 November 09:46, by Gorjang Gany

        That is true Mr Games kiir had no idea of doing somethings on his own, as the whole world know he is usually direct by M7 and his tribal advisers (JCE).

        repondre message

        • 11 November 09:52, by Gorjang Gany

          South Sudan.

          Your dream become true in the future as you said, Dr Machar will be our president very soon when we will go for election because he will win.

          Put in your mine that, Kiir is not qualify to lead this country because he had nothings in his mine only his cowboy hat on his head.

          repondre message

          • 11 November 09:58, by Gorjang Gany

            If you want to maintain your Kiir in leadership you can advise him to contest to a position of headman in Malualkon villages during election maybe he will win and act as a headman there.

            That will be the right place for him to practice his tribalism.

            repondre message

Comment on this article



