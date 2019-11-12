SPLM-N Agar sends women delegation to promote peace in Sudan

November 11, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The SPLM-North led by Malik Agar has decided to send a women’s goodwill delegation to promote peace in Khartoum and to meet women groups, the transitional authority, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

SPLM-N Agar delegate reads a message in the general conference on 6 Nov 2019 (SPLM-N Agar Photo)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday, Badr al-Din Musa SPLM-N Agar Spokesman said the delegation will be composed of 20 women from the liberated and asylum areas.

He added the decision to send the women delegation was taken by the ongoing SPLM-N Agar leadership conference which is held under the slogan "People want to build a New Sudan".

The conference directed the Movement’s leadership to send a high-level women’s delegation of 20 women (...) to go within ten days to Khartoum to meet with women’s organizations, political forces, civil society and the transitional authority to celebrate the people’s revolution, promote issues of achieving a just, and comprehensive peace

Also, the visit aims to support the unity of the transitional government and the Sovereign Council, the Council of Ministers and the forces for freedom and change in order to liquidate the forces of the former regime, achieve peace and ensure the return of displaced persons and refugees.

The leadership conference decided to represent women by 40% in all the Movement’s institutions and called for a clear political line that advocates the issues of Sudanese women.

Musa further said the conference directed the Movement’s leadership to coordinate with the groups of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF and to discuss the possibility of a unified send a women delegation to Khartoum.

There are several delegation from the SRF factions in Khartoum even before the signing of a peace agreement with the government.

(ST)