Sudan’s Hamdok calls for strategic partnership with European Union

November 11, 2019 (BRUSSELS) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok Monday called for a strategic partnership between Sudan and the European Union pointing that his country needs EU support to face political and economic challenges.

Federica Mogherini shakes hands with Sudn PM Abballah Hamodk on 11 November 2019 (EU photo)

Hamdok was in Brussels for a meeting with EU foreign ministers and parliament, as they wanted to show their political support for the Sudanese people after the collapse of the totalitarian regime of former President Omer al-Bashir.

Federica Mogherini EU foreign policy chief told reporters after meeting Hamdok that the European Union is strongly supporting the encouraging transition in Sudan politically and economically.

"We just announced additional financial support for humanitarian aid and we exchanged views with the Prime Minister on the most pressing needs on which the European Union is going to accompany the civilian and democratic transition of the country".

Mogherini went further to say that Sudan’s transition "could represent not only success in itself, but also an inspiration for the rest of the region, for Africa, for the Arab world, and for our world in general".

The head of the EU foreign policy council was alluding to the €55 million of additional humanitarian aid to Sudan announced by Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

European officials believe the EU should mobilize the international community to provide Sudanese government with the needed financial and technical support stressing that Trump administration despite its initial role against the military failed to show the needed support for the Sudanese revolution.

The lack of strong international support during the first two months encouraged the elements of the former regime to regroup and organise themselves as they found an opportunity in Washington rejection to send a strong signal of support to Hamdok government.

The visiting Sudanese Minister held separate meetings with the different foreign ministers to discuss ways to support his government but also was invited to meet the EU lawmakers to speak about the situation in Sudan and to respond to their questions.

In his speech to the EU parliament, Hamdok called for a partnership between the EU and Sudan saying that his country is facing important challenges particularly ending the war and achieving peace and the economic crisis, and Sudan removal from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Besides the pledged economic and financial support, he said this partnership should be extended to support his government to achieve peace, political transition and development.

He added that European enterprises can invest in the field of energy, mining and agriculture and also the capacity building of the civil institutions.

"Fully cooperation with the EU and building a strategic partnership," he concluded.

The EU Foreign Affairs Council issued a statement after the informal meeting with Hamdok reiterating their support to his government.

EU foreign ministers "reaffirmed the EU’s strong political commitment to support the civilian transitional government, as well as the EU’s readiness to provide financial aid for the transition, including in support of economic reform".

"They highlighted the importance of ensuring that the civilian transition remains an inclusive process, including an appropriate role for youth and women".

(ST)