EU announces €55m humanitarian aid to Sudan

A man waits to receive food provided by the WFP during a visit by a EU delegation, at an IDP camp in Azaza, east of Ad Damazin, Blue Nile state, October 21, 2015. (Photo Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters)
November 11, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The European Commission announced a €55 million aid for Sudan in support of the help vulnerable people caught in humanitarian crises, said statement released on Monday.

The announcement of the humanitarian assistance came at the end of a meeting with the Sudanese prime minister who discussed with the European Union foreign ministers ways to support the transition in Sudan.

“As the living conditions of millions in Sudan are being strained by the multiple crises faced by the country, the EU is stepping up emergency assistance for those most in need,” said Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

Stylianides further welcomed commitments by Sudanese officials to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance., stressing that the “EU aid must reach all areas of Sudan, including conflict zones”

The additional funding will cover food and nutrition assistance for vulnerable households, emergency health care, support to refugees, displaced Sudanese and host communities and education for children living in areas hit by the crises.

Since 2011, the EU has allocated over €518 million in life-saving assistance to people in need in Sudan.

(ST)

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

