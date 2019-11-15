 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 15 November 2019

UK envoy to S. Sudan lauds National Dialogue Committee’s effort

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 14, 2019 (JUBA) – The British ambassador to South Sudan, Chris Trott has lauded the important work so far accomplished by the country’s national dialogue steering committee over the past two years.

JPEG - 9.2 kb
The British envoy to South Sudan meeting the National Dialogue Steering Committee members, Nov. 12, 2019 (courtesy photo)

Trott paid a courtesy call on Tuesday to the National Dialogue Steering Committee co-chair, Angelo Beda to discuss progress in the dialogue process.

“They laid emphasis on the popular consultations, both at the grassroots and regional levels. Issues including land reforms, governance issues, insecurity, and service delivery to the citizens of South Sudan, among other recommendations from the consultations, were discussed as well,” the committee said in a statement.

During the meeting, the two reportedly also discussed the recently concluded political parties’ conference, where pertinent issues such as the national dialogue process involving consultations at the grass root levels were explored.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir launched the national dialogue initiative in December 2016 to reconcile and unite the East African nation torn apart by civil war.

Beda told the British envoy that the next national conference had initially been scheduled for 2-3 December.

He said national conference was to be held after the formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU), which was further extended for 100 days.

“The change in the date for the formation of the R-TGoNU affected the date for the national conference,” said Beda, adding that the National Dialogue Steering Committee would announce the new date as soon as it was confirmed.

On Thursday last week, President Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed at a meeting held in Uganda, to delay key benchmarks in the peace accord by 100 days.

The delay in forming a transitional national unity government by November 12 came after the main opposition group threatened to opt-out of the deadline, saying the country’s security arrangements are incomplete.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations he dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 November 07:26, by Mayendit

    Mr.Angelo Veda.
    The SPLM IO are not interested in the peace process just look what they are saying at their meeting in Khartoum. The rebels governor Mr.Duer Tut Duer said if outstanding issues fail coming February next year then, they are going to reorganize their State congresses for possible preparation of war while, Juba is talking about peace agreement process. You should know Riek Machar is

    repondre message

    • 15 November 08:26, by Midit Mitot

      Mayendit,

      South Sudan national dialogues mean nothing since it was launched from the government side alone, that was not a comprehensive dialogue.

      IO is now preaching for peace all over the country an yet talking nonsense about IO. Let your semi-president not cover the fake deal, we need unify forces to be train, states number and boundaries to be marks well base on their original borders.

      repondre message

  • 15 November 07:36, by Mayendit

    Angelo Bed a.
    You must understand that, Riek Machar Teny is the man for destruction and is not willing for peacefully resettle. I think the only solution is to put him in jail even though it will not stopping war it is the best choice to be in jail because all the country is not for him alone. One ask how many in South Sudan when people are dealing for his political issued.

    repondre message

    • 15 November 08:46, by jubaone

      Mayendit
      That is jienge bullshit. Riek didn’t go to jiengelands to cause anarchy and chaos. Your jiengelands have been peaceful since 2005 till today, the war is basically in all non jiengelands. But you worthless miscreants and lazy idiots haven’t developed them. Did Riek stop you from doing that? Hopeless fools. Always accusing others for your failures. Clean up your shitholes first.

      repondre message

  • 15 November 07:46, by Mayendit

    I mean one can ask for how many years people dealing for his political issued? Riek Machar Teny is preparing for another wars please don’t ignored my view. The man is a troubled makers and if not put in jail perhaps, he will continue fueling more and more wars because he doesn’t care what happened to his own people and the country as a whole.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What federal system is suitable for South Sudan? 2019-11-12 11:06:55 By Dr Jacob K. Lupai* Introduction Federalism is seen as a constitutional arrangement for dividing power between different levels of government so that federated states, regions or provinces can (...)

Differences between Sudan government, SRF and FFC are the main issues of concern 2019-11-09 11:17:17 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As the proverb goes, the difference of opinion does not spoil amity and does not spoil the friendliness issue. On the other hand, mere differences of point of view and (...)

Can women make the world more peaceful? 2019-11-06 11:31:03 By Paulino Akoon Yel Dut A genuine comprehensive analysis shows that involving women in peacebuilding increases the probability that violence will end in an easy manner. Hence we should thank (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.