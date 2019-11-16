 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 16 November 2019

IDPs says security in Darfur remains unchanged

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Head of Sudan sanction committee Joanna Wronecka meets Hamedia camp IDPs on 13 Nov 2019 (UNAMID photo)
November 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Darfur displaced civilians said the security situation has not changed despite the regime change in Sudan accusing the government militias of continuing attacks and violations of human rights.

On 13 November 2019, the Chair of the Sudan Sanctions Committee, Joanna Wronecka visited Hamedia camp in Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur State.

In a statement released on Friday, the IDPs spokesman at the camp Shafei Abdel Karim said they told the visiting international official that the security forces carried more than 40 attacks on civilians in several areas.

"There have been more than forty assaults during the last two months in which several unarmed civilians have been killed and wounded, including incidents in the areas of Mershing, Shangil Tobai, Gray Kalakl, Andro, Kadner, Mukjar, Gereida, and Krenk," he said.

He further pointed to the continued arbitrary detention of IDPs in Kalma camp in South Darfur.

In a special report to the UN Security Council on 15 October, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the UN Secretary-General said that the security situation remains "volatile" without major deterioration.

"Partly because of the shift of attention of the authorities to security in Khartoum and gaps in the effective functioning of institutions in Darfur states,"

The joint report also pointed to sporadic clashes between the government forces and fighters loyal to the Sudan Liberation Movement-Abdel Wahid al-Nur, a holdout group that rejects to join the peace process in Juba.

Wronecka, who will make a report to the UN Security Council in the coming weeks about the ban of arms on Darfur, also met with the Sovereign Council member and commander of the Rapid Support Forces militia.

The Sudanese official agency (SUNA) reported that Mohamed Hamdan Daglo ’Hemetti) met with the head of Sudan sanctions committee on Thursday and called for the lift of UN arms embargo on Darfur.

The reasons for which sanctions have been imposed on Sudan by the Security Council are now over, " he told the Polish diplomat.

Sudan has made great progress, especially after the political change that has been achieved in Sudan and the formation of the transitional civilian government, he said.

"This requires lifting sanctions and removing Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism," he further said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What federal system is suitable for South Sudan? 2019-11-12 11:06:55 By Dr Jacob K. Lupai* Introduction Federalism is seen as a constitutional arrangement for dividing power between different levels of government so that federated states, regions or provinces can (...)

Differences between Sudan government, SRF and FFC are the main issues of concern 2019-11-09 11:17:17 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As the proverb goes, the difference of opinion does not spoil amity and does not spoil the friendliness issue. On the other hand, mere differences of point of view and (...)

Can women make the world more peaceful? 2019-11-06 11:31:03 By Paulino Akoon Yel Dut A genuine comprehensive analysis shows that involving women in peacebuilding increases the probability that violence will end in an easy manner. Hence we should thank (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.