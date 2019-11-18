FFC conforms postponement of Sudan’s parliament until end of December

November 18, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) Monday confirmed the postponement of the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council until the end of the year in response to a demand of the Revolutionary Front and in commitment to the Juba Declaration signed last September.

Building of the Sudanese parliament in Omdurman

The Revolutionary Front last week issued a statement condemning the announcement by the FFC that the parliament would soon be formed. The umbrella of the armed groups said that would constitute a clear violation of Juba’s Declaration for confidence-building signed on 11 September which provides to postpone the formation of the chamber until the signing of the peace agreement by December 14.

Press reports published in Khartoum on Monday said that an agreement was made Sunday between the ruling civilian and military partners on Sunday to postpone the composition of the Transitional Legislative Council until the end of December.

For his part, Sateh al-Haj an FFC leading member confirmed to Sudan Tribune that the meeting held on Sunday agreed to postpone the formation of the Legislative Council, saying that the delay would not affect the transition because the Sovereign Council and the government can jointly exercise the legislative power until the set up of the parliament.

"The Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers will play their full role in legislative matters, and the establishment of the legislative body can be settled in the future."

He stressed that the armed movements had previously called for the postponement of the formation of the Legislative Council, and the appointment of state governors until a peace deal is struck.

He added that "it was a just requirement that will help accelerate the peace process in the country".

The Transitional Legislative Council will be composed of 300 lawmakers. 67% of its membership is allocated to the FFC groups including the SRF. The remaining 33% will be divided among the political forces that supported the revolution but were not part of the protesters’ coalition.

Several groups in the FFC were opposed to the delay of the parliament because its establishment would consolidate the civilian formation of the transitional parliament.

They accepted the postponement to avoid winding strained relations.

However, they seem decided to appoint the civilian governors to replace the military governors.

Talks between the Sudanese government and the armed groups will resume on 21 November in Juba.

The armed groups, the SRF and he SPLM-N Abdel Aziz al-Hilu held consultations in Addis Ababa with the U.S. Special Envoy on the peace process.

(ST)