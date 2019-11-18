 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 18 November 2019

FFC conforms postponement of Sudan’s parliament until end of December

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 18, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) Monday confirmed the postponement of the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council until the end of the year in response to a demand of the Revolutionary Front and in commitment to the Juba Declaration signed last September.

JPEG - 14 kb
Building of the Sudanese parliament in Omdurman

The Revolutionary Front last week issued a statement condemning the announcement by the FFC that the parliament would soon be formed. The umbrella of the armed groups said that would constitute a clear violation of Juba’s Declaration for confidence-building signed on 11 September which provides to postpone the formation of the chamber until the signing of the peace agreement by December 14.

Press reports published in Khartoum on Monday said that an agreement was made Sunday between the ruling civilian and military partners on Sunday to postpone the composition of the Transitional Legislative Council until the end of December.

For his part, Sateh al-Haj an FFC leading member confirmed to Sudan Tribune that the meeting held on Sunday agreed to postpone the formation of the Legislative Council, saying that the delay would not affect the transition because the Sovereign Council and the government can jointly exercise the legislative power until the set up of the parliament.

"The Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers will play their full role in legislative matters, and the establishment of the legislative body can be settled in the future."

He stressed that the armed movements had previously called for the postponement of the formation of the Legislative Council, and the appointment of state governors until a peace deal is struck.

He added that "it was a just requirement that will help accelerate the peace process in the country".

The Transitional Legislative Council will be composed of 300 lawmakers. 67% of its membership is allocated to the FFC groups including the SRF. The remaining 33% will be divided among the political forces that supported the revolution but were not part of the protesters’ coalition.

Several groups in the FFC were opposed to the delay of the parliament because its establishment would consolidate the civilian formation of the transitional parliament.

They accepted the postponement to avoid winding strained relations.

However, they seem decided to appoint the civilian governors to replace the military governors.

Talks between the Sudanese government and the armed groups will resume on 21 November in Juba.

The armed groups, the SRF and he SPLM-N Abdel Aziz al-Hilu held consultations in Addis Ababa with the U.S. Special Envoy on the peace process.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What federal system is suitable for South Sudan? 2019-11-12 11:06:55 By Dr Jacob K. Lupai* Introduction Federalism is seen as a constitutional arrangement for dividing power between different levels of government so that federated states, regions or provinces can (...)

Differences between Sudan government, SRF and FFC are the main issues of concern 2019-11-09 11:17:17 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As the proverb goes, the difference of opinion does not spoil amity and does not spoil the friendliness issue. On the other hand, mere differences of point of view and (...)

Can women make the world more peaceful? 2019-11-06 11:31:03 By Paulino Akoon Yel Dut A genuine comprehensive analysis shows that involving women in peacebuilding increases the probability that violence will end in an easy manner. Hence we should thank (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.