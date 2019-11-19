November 18, 2019 (MARIDI) - At least three people were killed and seven other wounded when a fuel tank exploded in South Sudan’s Maridi state on Sunday, an official said.

The map of Western Equatoria in red

The state information minister, Peter Saki said the blast occurred at Mambe county, about 7km from Maridi town.

According to the official, the explosion happened as the driver, conductor and some of the locals were transferring fuel from the tanker which broke down into another tanker.

"Those affected were rushed to Maridi state hospital," he said Monday, adding that two Somali national were among the dead.

It, however, remains unclear as to what exactly caused the explosion.

In September 2015, a fuel tanker exploded in the same area killing more than 100 people.

(ST)