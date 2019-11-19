 
 
 
November 18, 2019 (MARIDI) - At least three people were killed and seven other wounded when a fuel tank exploded in South Sudan’s Maridi state on Sunday, an official said.

PNG - 51.2 kb
The map of Western Equatoria in red

The state information minister, Peter Saki said the blast occurred at Mambe county, about 7km from Maridi town.

According to the official, the explosion happened as the driver, conductor and some of the locals were transferring fuel from the tanker which broke down into another tanker.

"Those affected were rushed to Maridi state hospital," he said Monday, adding that two Somali national were among the dead.

It, however, remains unclear as to what exactly caused the explosion.

In September 2015, a fuel tanker exploded in the same area killing more than 100 people.

(ST)

  • 19 November 04:06, by Pakuai

    "Three killed, seven injured in S. Sudan fuel tank blast"
    People of Maridi, keep watch fellows. Our leaders ’slept on the job after our country independence from our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan Sudan. And that is we why we don’t have a single ’a single oil refinery here in South Sudan, in our cloned so-called arab North Sudan’, But we have taken back our country>>>

    repondre message

    • 19 November 05:42, by Pakuai

      our boys and girls of Maridi and Western Western Equatoria, at large, *There is no oil in Saudi Arabia these days’ fellows*, the criminals behind the oil cartels are even *hoping to drill our here, from the Upper Nile* to their, Red port Sea, Saudi Arabia, their evil juus (so-called israel) and to go and refined and our oil in those oil facilities, and for South Sudan>>>

      repondre message

      • 19 November 05:46, by Pakuai

        and for South Sudanese people to to be *always used by our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abesh (so-called ethiopians) prostitutes, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creeps here in the South Sudan>>>>

        repondre message

        • 19 November 05:53, by Pakuai

          Lowly informed South Sudanese fools, we are the ’Ancient Egyptian’, and we are going to bomb your mighty *US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis), Abesh (so-called ethiopia); except our ’Gambella region, we are going to bomb Kenya, kill all the ’Bantuses, Indians, White people and Asians and some of their creeps in Central Kenya towns of Nanyuki, Laipikipa, Mozambique, Malawi>>>

          repondre message

          • 19 November 05:59, by Pakuai

            Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Angola, South Africa and Namibia; we may have some problems with Germany in Namibia*, Lowly informed South Sudanese fools? Where is your Riek Machar piece of trash? He is not Uganda, not in Bentiu, not in El Khartoum. Lowly educated South Sudanese fools. LISTEN, what was DONE IN OUR CLONED SO-CALLED NORTH SUDAN, where the EVILS from>>>

            repondre message

            • 19 November 06:44, by Pakuai

              devil infested island of England, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their gulf Arab states, their UN and some of their usual fools they often pay balls over their backs and get away with it. Here in South Sudan, we are not going to use *the US* dollars as an *a medium of international exchange*, never ever again. The US, is going to be *a so-called third world country*>>>>>

              repondre message

    • 19 November 06:13, by Midit Mitot

      Pakuai,

      Contradicting yourself, who take this country back to square one? is it not your fake leadership?

      all innocence life-gone human being must blame your crook leaders.

      repondre message

  • 19 November 06:42, by Mayendit

    South Sudan government is lacking so many things. The Juba government can’t study why it happened in last time and why it’s repeatedly same pathway to Marid State just to get the real sense about that. Old formers Arabs employees have a hijacked the government of South Sudan. I am absolutely agree that, the massive reforms are needed in all sectors but I don’t agree the use of ngotism, favoritism,

    repondre message

Comment on this article



