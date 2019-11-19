 
 
 
November 18, 2019 (WASHINGTON) – The African Union’s Peace and Security Commissioner, Smail Chergui said South Sudan leaders had “last chance” to form a national unity government.

JPEG - 157.5 kb
South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar (L) and President Salva Kiir in Juba on September 8, 2019 (PPU)

Chergui made the remarks at a meeting with United States officials in Washington Friday last week.

"This maybe is the last chance for them to respond to the will of their people. South Sudanese are tired of war," he said.

The meeting was held a week after South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the peace accord by 100 days.

The delay in forming a national unity government on November 12 came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the country’s security arrangements are still incomplete.

The U.S said it was “frustrated” by South Sudan’s rival leaders for failing to form a unity government as scheduled, casting doubts on their ability to lead the country’s peace process.

Tibor Nagy, the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs said a lot of “tools” are available and the US will not hesitate to use them if South Sudan’s warring parties fail to form a transitional national unity government by next year.

“Rest assured, there are available mechanisms, tools available and I’m not going to go any – into specifics, but I can assure you also that the entire international community is hyper-mobilized,” he said last week.

He said the US recognizes the “horrible” suffering that the South Sudanese people have had to endure, and pledged Washington’s support to the population in the young nation.

Last week, the US, through its aid arm (USAID) provided $92.5 million in humanitarian assistance for people affected by the ongoing conflict and food insecurity in South Sudan.

The latest donation, it said in a statement, brings the US humanitarian assistance to the people of South Sudan to nearly $4.68 billion since the country’s crisis began in 2013.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

  • 19 November 04:58, by Games

    South South/Slaves
    It is a time to advise your idiot uncle to release the funds and stops wasting time about
    his 32 fakes states. Otherwise we will skin you alive before the international community trails your ass for the crime you have committed against innocents citizens.

    repondre message

    • 19 November 05:44, by Midit Mitot

      Games,

      You are right, these two nincompoop gentlemen known as South South & Anthony need to talk to their incompetent president, otherwise US and AU will use different mechanism to topple them from power.

      repondre message

      • 19 November 06:24, by Anthony

        mitot the ugly nuer villager
        Oh wow what do we have here? Some ugly skinny nuer with missing teeth is calling me?

        Nincompoop? You like the word poop a lot don’t you nuer? your obsession with poop must come from your ugly mother feeding it to you by sticking her hideious fave into a cows ass to get that dung.🤣
        https://youtu.be/1X2JB9TYEfY

        repondre message

        • 19 November 07:51, by Midit Mitot

          Anthony,

          Calling me Nuer villager Hhahahaahah, no prove yet @yaaahh Othiek, where do you learned without Nuer and others tribes poor Bharel-gazal carnibass?

          repondre message

      • 19 November 06:36, by Anthony

        mitot

        Anyways just wait for 3 months. Pray to the naked Ngundeng (or whatever primitive prophet you believe in) that the gov is formed because niggas are tired of shooting eachother ok? .In the meantime continue cleaning dirty toilets in Washington DC to pay for the dentist to replace your missing lower teeth.

        Hope for the best nuer villager?🏾

        repondre message

        • 19 November 07:59, by Midit Mitot

          Anthony,

          Don,t joke with Ngudeng, it,s obvious to fuck-off your leadership out of power in February whether you like or not.

          Your rotten regime will be blaming by all South Sudanese civilians and life-gone civilians and hero,s is almost off, Take note of this right-from today.

          repondre message

    • 19 November 06:49, by South South

      Games/mentally retarded,

      Typical Nuer, just talk about money and food. Nuer like free Nyantit. We have 10000 Nuers sitting in hotels in Juba to eat free food. I know for sure majority of Nuers are blinds, this is the only reason Riek is going blind. Meet me at Pagak or Bentu. Iam sitting in Nuer villages, sweet, sweet.

      repondre message

  • 19 November 07:18, by conservative

    I suggest our president to stop all this meeting with Dr woungkel and just sent someone else to meet him from now on till he returns to juba or not because is wasting time to do that I hope our president think about that don’t waste time to meet him he doesn’t deserve that

    repondre message

    • 19 November 07:57, by Malakal county Simon

      Jaangs/salves

      Accept peace or leave South Sudanese alone. When Dr Riek left the SPLA/M in 1990s, what have you done on his absence? Of course, none, until his return in 2002 and a permanent lasting ceasefire between his forces and that of Dr John Garang’s forces, as well as with the government forces which leads into the signing of CPA followed....

      repondre message

      • 19 November 07:59, by Malakal county Simon

        cont..

        You often see the current Nuer leader(s) like Riek Machar who challenged your misleading rules head on, as the only threats to you, hence eliminating him perhaps dies on natural costs would solves the problem and will lead into a free ride of Jang in SS That will not happen my dear!!

        repondre message

        • 19 November 08:14, by Malakal county Simon

          Cont....

          Just release the funds, Implement the security arrangements that’s includes the screening and training the unify forces.... This is a last chance and South Sudanese people’s are watching president Kiir and if he fails this time implement what is needed to be done, God, South Sudanese and the world at large, will never forgive him....

          repondre message

  • 19 November 07:57, by Ghetto King

    what so call SPLM-IG/SPLM-IO ares births with same feathers, if they agree they loot and if they disagree they killed nonsense civilian.
    the question i do asked myself "what if 6 months was gone without doing anything so will 100 days be enough for the outstanding issues"?

    repondre message

Sudan Tribune

