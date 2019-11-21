 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 21 November 2019

Sudan PM directs to accommodate non-Muslim work hours

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Pastors help South Sudanese worshippers after attending Sunday prayers in Baraka Parish church at Hajj Yusuf, on the outskirts of Khartoum, February 10, 2013. 'Photo Reuters)
November 20, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The office of the Sudanese Prime Minister instructed various public institutions to accommodate the work hours of non-Muslims to allow them to perform religious rites and ceremonies.

The weekly holiday in Sudan is Friday and Saturday. Accommodating Christian’ requests for prayer breaks during the Sunday which is a work-day was at the discretion of the employers, under the former Islamist regime.

Upon the request of the minister of religious affairs in a letter on 4 November, Sudanese prime minister has ordered on 11 November to ban holding examinations in the academic institutions and schools on 25 December or 7 January.

The two dates are Christmas day for Catholic and Coptic Sudanese.

The administrative circular also authorizes Christians to leave work at 10.00 am on Sunday to enable them to perform Sunday prayer in church.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 21 November 06:39, by Mayendit

    Sudanese PM should not saying in his mouth only but to make sure the religion in Sudan must not and should not be included in to government rules period. We South Sudanese people have voted it in favor independence because the religion issued was the Top following discrimination by Arabs in Sudan government. If you wanted to change then, put it in the constitution.

    repondre message

  • 21 November 06:45, by conservative

    They still making mistake

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: parliamentary or presidential system 2019-11-20 11:27:09 By Jacob K. Lupai This article on the parliamentary system in comparison with the presidential system with reference to South Sudan sets out to answer the question: is parliamentary or (...)

What federal system is suitable for South Sudan? 2019-11-12 11:06:55 By Dr Jacob K. Lupai* Introduction Federalism is seen as a constitutional arrangement for dividing power between different levels of government so that federated states, regions or provinces can (...)

Differences between Sudan government, SRF and FFC are the main issues of concern 2019-11-09 11:17:17 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As the proverb goes, the difference of opinion does not spoil amity and does not spoil the friendliness issue. On the other hand, mere differences of point of view and (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.