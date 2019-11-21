Sudan PM directs to accommodate non-Muslim work hours



November 20, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The office of the Sudanese Prime Minister instructed various public institutions to accommodate the work hours of non-Muslims to allow them to perform religious rites and ceremonies.

The weekly holiday in Sudan is Friday and Saturday. Accommodating Christian’ requests for prayer breaks during the Sunday which is a work-day was at the discretion of the employers, under the former Islamist regime.

Upon the request of the minister of religious affairs in a letter on 4 November, Sudanese prime minister has ordered on 11 November to ban holding examinations in the academic institutions and schools on 25 December or 7 January.

The two dates are Christmas day for Catholic and Coptic Sudanese.

The administrative circular also authorizes Christians to leave work at 10.00 am on Sunday to enable them to perform Sunday prayer in church.

(ST)