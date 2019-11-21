 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 21 November 2019

U.S. regrets delay in Sudan’s peace process

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 20, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy Wednesday voiced his disappointment for the delay of Sudan peace talks.

JPEG - 9 kb
Tibor Nagy (Photo Univ of Texas)

South Sudanese mediator Tut Kew Gatluak announced the postponement of the talks to 10 December, saying the armed groups have workshops in different areas.

"The United States is disappointed by the postponement of the Sudanese peace negotiations," said Nagy in a tweet he posted on Wednesday.

"We urge all to prioritize peace in respect of the Sudanese Constitutional Declaration," he stressed.

The transitional government and the armed groups including the Sudanese Revolutionary Front and the SPLM-N al-Hilu signed the Juba Declaration on 11 September providing to conclude the peace process by 14 December.

Also, the Constitutional Declaration says that peace should be achieved within the first six months of the transitional period.

Recently, US envoy to Sudan Donald Booth held meetings with the Sudanese officials in Khartoum and the armed groups in Addis Ababa.

Booth encouraged the parties to swiftly conclude a peace agreement as he proposed to agree on a renunciation to violence and security arrangements. After what the armed groups can move to Khartoum to take part in the transitional institutions and participate in the constitutional debate on the future of the country.

Washington believes that the delay in the signing of a peace agreement can abate the democratic transition in Sudan.

Observers in Khartoum say some factions of the SRF are dragging the peace process to maximise their political gains. Also, the SPLM-N al-Hilu’s demand for self-determination is perceived as unjustified because the ruling coalition wants to establish a secular state.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 21 November 09:57, by Midit Mitot

    Sudanese peace talk being mediated by South Sudan President?

    That,s wast of time and resources, how would you become a mediator while you never succeed to implement peace at your own country?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: parliamentary or presidential system 2019-11-20 11:27:09 By Jacob K. Lupai This article on the parliamentary system in comparison with the presidential system with reference to South Sudan sets out to answer the question: is parliamentary or (...)

What federal system is suitable for South Sudan? 2019-11-12 11:06:55 By Dr Jacob K. Lupai* Introduction Federalism is seen as a constitutional arrangement for dividing power between different levels of government so that federated states, regions or provinces can (...)

Differences between Sudan government, SRF and FFC are the main issues of concern 2019-11-09 11:17:17 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As the proverb goes, the difference of opinion does not spoil amity and does not spoil the friendliness issue. On the other hand, mere differences of point of view and (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.