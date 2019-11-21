 
 
 
UN official urges IGAD to lift restrictions imposed on Machar

November 20, 2019 (ADDIS ABABA) – The head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), David Shearer has urged the regional bloc (IGAD) to uplift all restrictions imposed on South Sudan’s opposition leader, Riek Machar.

David Shearer (UN photo)

He made the call while addressing members of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) Mon the situation in South Sudan in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia last week.

“This ongoing obstacle is surely not difficult to fix by IGAD and the government. IGAD should lift all restrictions. And the South Sudan Government should issue Dr. Machar with a passport – in the spirit of building trust and confidence,” said Shearer.

The UN official’s remarks came a week after South Sudan President Salva Kiir and Machar agreed to extend by 100 days the pre-transitional period expiring on November 12.

The delay in forming a national unity government as agreed in May this year came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the security arrangement are incomplete.

However, according to Shearer, the citizens of South Sudan have high expectations that peace will finally be realized.

“Over the past year, their political leaders have met some, but certainly not all, of those expectations,” he stated.

The top UN diplomat also highlighted the plight of people in South Sudan, saying 7.2 million people need humanitarian aid.

“About 1.4 million people remain displaced within the country while another 2.2 million are living as refugees,” he stressed.

According to UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), more than 908,000 people have been affected by heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding, of whom 620,000 people need immediate humanitarian aid.

Last month, President Salva Kiir declared a state of emergency in Greater Bahr al-Ghazal, Upper Nile and Equatoria regions, and it made urgent appeals for humanitarian intervention.

$61 million is needed to save lives and respond to floods in South Sudan, the UN said last week.

“Humanitarian agencies are making heroic efforts to respond. But the consequences of damaged crops will further limit food supplies for many families,” stressed Shearer.

“While the situation remains bleak for many South Sudanese, the last year of peace has kick-started a transformative process that is improving lives,” he added.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

  • 21 November 07:50, by jubaone

    IGAD is a big worthless joke. It authorized Riek’s incarceration, restricted his movements and in the end expect him to comply unconditionally. If I were Riek, IGAD would kiss my black shithole. Riek should just relax and let IGAD and its jienge footmats in Juba go ahead alone. Free Riek, release $100m, reform security sector, deal is done. Otherwise get ready for WAR.

    • 21 November 08:02, by Midit Mitot

      Jubaone,

      That,s true, Dr Machar confinement is another threat to this revitalized peace agreed, but IGAD had confused by M7 while covering his own interest.

      Failure to release fund for all these pending issues, February will be another historical month in South Sudan country.

    • 21 November 08:24, by Mayendit

      Jubaone.
      Riek Machar and Lam Akol are the diseases of South Sudanese people and you must not support them. Let’s talk about Speaker is probably going to be impeach sooner or later because he was carrying his ration on his head and that alone have damaged the images of South Sudan nation. It is proven now nyaam.people’ are for food lover. What a shameful the Speaker Anthony Lino Makana.

  • 21 November 08:00, by Mayendit

    The UNITED Nation must not interfering in to AU leadership. Africa leaders Will says maybe the UN is the one who fueling conflict in South Sudan otherwise, there’s no need for UN in asking them to free the criminal that has been caused troubled since 1991 to this moment.

    • 21 November 08:12, by Midit Mitot

      Manyengdit,

      You might have lose the common senses, UN has got tried of your failure leadership, UN is saving civil population life,s through many dues, protecting, food, clean water, shelters, school an so on yet your childish leader doesn,t feel shame on this.

  • 21 November 08:09, by Mayendit

    Riek Machar Teny is a big criminal and he should be jail for life because he had been causing unnecessary wars from the beginning of the SPLA and SPLM and he is still making destruction just because of his poor desperate for leadership. If Riek Machar Teny was in the modern world perhaps, he would have been jailed for life time unfortunately, the primitiveness people are protected this criminal.

    • 21 November 08:22, by Midit Mitot

      Mayendit,

      Childish brain, get this clear, ICC doesn,t record anything on Dr Machar about South Sudan civil war. 1991 had already gone so far without prove and your clam were claim-less by then.

      Now, ICC is seriously waiting for your gang leader to be hang inshit!

      • 21 November 08:38, by Mayendit

        Midit Mitot.
        Take this from me, the people of South Sudan have records it the killings and destruction made by Riek Machar Teny and his rebellious. Your narrow minded is thinking that, the ICC will indicated president Salve Kiir Mayardit and criminal Riek Machar Teny get away with murder Dinkas. If you guys don’t make adjustments for your bad culture of violence and rebellious then,your future wil

    • 21 November 08:27, by Malakal county Simon

      Right call and time..

      Anyone who love South Sudan to have a lasting peace, should support this call!!

    • 21 November 08:32, by Malakal county Simon

      Mayendit/slave

      You’re just another idiot/confused and does not know what to write.. For your information, Dr Machar is innocent, the culprit is Salva Kiir he knows and who are you denied it???????

      • 21 November 08:37, by Malakal county Simon

        Correction,

        You’re just another idiot/confused and does not know what to write.. For your information Dr Machar is innocent, the culprit is Salva and he knows.... Who are you to denied it??????

      • 21 November 08:50, by Mayendit

        Malakal county Simon.
        Look like I have touched the idiocy anus. I am fully understand that, the Nuers people have been trying so hard to imposed Dr.Risk Riek Machar Teny for years and years still didn’t fitted and if it doesn’t fit then, he must quit and go to jail time. For Dr.Riek Machar Teny to become a president of South Sudan nation then, the real genocide will occurred in his face.

        • 21 November 09:53, by Malakal county Simon

          Good luck ya jaang/slave.... Dr Machar will be a president of South Sudan and if that mean genocide, let it be and jaangs will be gone for good.. Which leader’s in South Sudan does not have a tainted blood in their hands?? Holding country hostage because of Dr Machar, is none sense and primitive!! South Sudan is bigger any individual...............

