 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 23 November 2019

Kiir sacks Latjor governor appoints former labour minister

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Kiir poses with Gathoth Gatkuoth after the swearing in ceremony on 22 Nov 2019 (Photo SSPPU)

November 22, 2019 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir has issued a presidential order sacking Latjor state governor and replacing him with the former labour minister, sparking questions behind motives and circumstances under which the decision was taken.

According to a statement broadcast by the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation on Wednesday evening, Kiir removed Elijah Liech Bany from his gubernatorial position and replaced with Gathoth Gatkuoth.

The new governor of Latjor State Gen. Gtakuoth took the oath of office before the President Kiir at the State House on Friday.

In his remarks, the president advised the newly appointed governor to rebuild trust among the people of Latjor in particular and Greater Upper Nile in general.

Gathuoth had been fired by a presidential order early this year following a rift within the faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) under the leadership of the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai.

His sack came after Gatkuoth’s opposition for the dissolution of their SPLM-IO’s faction without following proper procedures.

At the time, the new governor also advocated for regional balancing, proposing that a deputy president should be allocated to someone from another region instead of the Upper Nile since Riek Machar and the nominee of the former detainees would come from the same region.

Following what, Gai opposed his stance and recommended his sacking from his ministerial portfolio.

For his part, Gatkuoth declaring himself as the interim chairman of the SPLM-IO faction in the government, arguing that Gai’s decision had caused confusion and uncertainty among the group supporters and military who ignored their fate within in the upcoming political set-up and arrangements.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 November 09:38, by Malakal county Simon

    Gathoth Gatkuoth Hothnyang,

    From being a former National Labour minister and then appointed to a junior position of governorship?? He is a very dishonest guy with a short temper.. He has fought a very good war in Malakal against the slaves/jaangs 2013-2014 and earned a good reputation which he has already destroyed!! Should he foolishly start a war in Nasir after 100 Days elapsed??

    repondre message

    • 23 November 09:39, by Malakal county Simon

      cont...

      He will be a history!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan Health Sector: the untold story 2019-11-21 20:08:17 "It is what is unsaid that divides the people" Dr Francis Deng Majok By Pal Chol To begin with, Juba Teaching Hospital is the main National Referral Hospital which falls under the jurisdiction (...)

Identity issue in South Sudan 2019-11-21 20:08:03 WE ARE NATIONALITIES AND NOT ONE PEOPLE ONE NATION By Kim Gai Ruot One Nation is defined as people with one ethnicity, language and common origin. South Sudanese do not have common descent, (...)

War crimes, post-traumatic stress disorder and reconciliation in South Sudan 2019-11-21 12:09:50 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Recently I wrote several damning Facebook posts about others and republished my article titled “Collusion and Harmful Actions against South Sudan Peace Process” in which (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.