November 24, 2019 (JUBA) - Daniel Zingifuaboro, the official spokesperson of the Joseph Bakosoro-led South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) has resigned.

Ex-Western Equatoria state governor Joseph Bakosoro, 12 October 2012 (ST)

Zingifuaboro, in a letter addressed Bakosoro, said he has been forced to quit because the party had lost its standing.

“Our political strategy is so naive that we have abandoned good intentions and good will for cheap, flawed, self-motivated and short-term political gains,” he explained.

The former SSNMC spokesperson said the entity, initially formed in the interest of the “downtrodden” lost its vision.

“We are now not the organisation needy folks hoped trusted and had confidence in. We have lost, at least for now, our moral and political conviction and intelligence,” partly reads the November 23 letter to SSNMC’s chairman.

“We have, unfortunately, succumbed to the temptations and pressures of poverty, forgetting that it is in sacrifice that we would have found favour with God to truly serve his people,” he added.

Instead, Zingifuaboro stressed, the opposition movement is now “engaging in cheap politics of hatred and division”.

Attempts by Sudan Tribune to reach Bakosoro on the matter were unsuccessful.

In January 2017, Bakosoro announced SSNMC’s formation, which, he then said, was established with the aim of ceasing further bloodshed, the collapse of the country and upholding the rule of law.

(ST)