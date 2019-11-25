 
 
 
S. Sudan opposition movement’s spokesperson resigns

November 24, 2019 (JUBA) - Daniel Zingifuaboro, the official spokesperson of the Joseph Bakosoro-led South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) has resigned.

Ex-Western Equatoria state governor Joseph Bakosoro, 12 October 2012 (ST)

Zingifuaboro, in a letter addressed Bakosoro, said he has been forced to quit because the party had lost its standing.

“Our political strategy is so naive that we have abandoned good intentions and good will for cheap, flawed, self-motivated and short-term political gains,” he explained.

The former SSNMC spokesperson said the entity, initially formed in the interest of the “downtrodden” lost its vision.

“We are now not the organisation needy folks hoped trusted and had confidence in. We have lost, at least for now, our moral and political conviction and intelligence,” partly reads the November 23 letter to SSNMC’s chairman.

“We have, unfortunately, succumbed to the temptations and pressures of poverty, forgetting that it is in sacrifice that we would have found favour with God to truly serve his people,” he added.

Instead, Zingifuaboro stressed, the opposition movement is now “engaging in cheap politics of hatred and division”.

Attempts by Sudan Tribune to reach Bakosoro on the matter were unsuccessful.

In January 2017, Bakosoro announced SSNMC’s formation, which, he then said, was established with the aim of ceasing further bloodshed, the collapse of the country and upholding the rule of law.

(ST)

  • 25 November 07:03, by jubaone

    Poor Bakasoro! Your party is now South Sudan National Movement THAT Changed. The SSNMC acronym still remains but no longer FOR, but THAT changed. Don’t keep yourself close to jienges and think you won’t stink like them. You have become a toothless coward and have compromised your original stand. Retire and go do some farming.

    • 25 November 08:11, by South South

      jubaone,

      Leave Azande people alone and focus on your dirty tribe, Bari. According to Azande, Bari people are "AWOURO", foreigners. The coward people I know in South Sudan are Bari people. tell me one single war in the history of South Sudan led by Bari people? Monkey, stay in bushes forever or tuck your tail and come back to Juba, simple and easy. 100 days of delay will do no good to you.

      • 25 November 11:00, by jubaone

        South South
        The capital city is in Bariland and you jienge drifters, "jurön" and vagabonds are looking for free "nyamnyam" just like baboons on the lookout for maize fields. Without us Bari and Equatorians, you are just "human waste", giant toddlers. You homeless jienge freebooter, when will you go to your home? Do you have any, wasaka?

        • 25 November 11:07, by South South

          jubaone,

          I am ruling South Sudan by AK-47 and by majority of people supporting me. It’s done deal, right? Bari tribe= dirty, that’s all what I know. Bari tribe= Coward, that’s all what I know. Monkey, Iam doing anything I want in South Sudan in your face.

      • 25 November 11:04, by jubaone

        South South,
        How could the elegant Bakasoro rub himself with jienge monkeys and savages and not stink? Disgusting. He should just get out as a true, clean and smart Equatorian and not mix with jienge footmats and idiots. He is from a civilized Azande community and should be served by jienge subjects and naked slaves "aryan jienges". Who even said jienges could hold offices?

      • 25 November 11:09, by jubaone

        South South
        If I come to Juba, it is my home and my ancestors were buried there. Your ancestors were eaten by hyenas and vultures and you have no association to ancestral lands. You go where there is food and loot, like freebooters and beggars. Look at your jiengestans and you would feel ashamed. But a jienge knows no shame, just like a shitting cow has no pants and defecates freely anywhere.

    • 25 November 09:56, by Pakuai

      Mr. South South,
      Azandes people of greater western Equatoria are not such fools.
      https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/6370486
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zaire_ebolavirus
      in Nzara, Yambio, Western Equatoria; was where ’the uprising started in 1947, and in 1955 in Eastern Equatoria, in Torit. The ’Anyanya one war’ started. And the the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan were the ones>>>

      • 25 November 10:07, by Pakuai

        who joined the ’Anyanya one’ movement in big numbers than ’Western Eastern Equatorians and Eastern Equatoria. Awickabul, an Acholi country in Eastern Equatoria, was ’made a base by the Anyanya one’. Mr. South South, when the Koryom division, battalions of Katiba Agreb (scorpion) blasted our cloned out our clone so-called arabs of North Sudan, out Jokou, Pachalla, Jebel Boma, Pi-bor, Kapoeta>>>

        • 25 November 10:22, by Pakuai

          The battalion of Zendia was asked to ’Awic Kibul’ from Khor Agreb. Young SPLM/A boys died of thirsts, but some of them with their leaders managed to rich our Nile River course. Fellows, we cannot live side by side on this planet earth, never will and will never ever will under the sun, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Fellows, get the hell out of Nanyuki, Laikpia, South Africa, here in South Sudan

          • 25 November 10:30, by Pakuai

            Abesh (so-called ethiopia), North Sudan, Central African republic (CAR), DR Congo and Eastern Jerusalem. We are going to bomb you to near extortion/oblivion, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. South Sudan is not part of the so-called evil ANGLO-AMERICA empire, piece of trash. The evils have have attached their evil selves like leeches or ticks on to our country and our people,>>>

            • 25 November 10:58, by Pakuai

              Fellows, where are Mr. Barack Hussein Obama so-called "young African leader Initiative (YALI)"? ’Where the CIA and MI6 darlings, *Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol and Joseph Kony of the LRA?*>>>

