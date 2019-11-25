 
 
 
Monday 25 November 2019

South Sudanese media body decries lack of press freedom

November 24, 2019 (JUBA) - The Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS) has decried the rise in cases of intimidation, illegal arrests and detention of journalists in the country.

JPEG - 76.3 kb
Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS) chairman Oliver Modi (L) attends a meeting on the killing of South Sudanese journalist Peter Moi in Juba on August 21, 2015 . (AFP/Samir Bol Photo)

The chairperson of UJOSS, Oliver Modi said the union has, in the last three months, recorded more than 10 cases of press freedom violations in various parts of Africa’s newest nation.

“The Union of journalists in South Sudan has registered more than 10 incidents, which include one case in Tambura, one in Aweil state, one case in Eastern Lakes state, one case in Western Lakes state, six cases in Juba and one case in Yei River State,” he said in a statement Sudan Tribune obtained.

Oliver said due to the violations against media practitioners, many journalists are afraid to operate from South Sudan.

“These issues have made journalists scared to report the truth and this came at a time where journalists are to be set free to report what is happening in the country more especially on the revitalized peace agreement and also the formation of the government and we need journalists to be free to tell the truth in South Sudan,” he noted.

The UJOSS official appealed to the national government to ensure that journalists are protected so that the role of the media is realized in promoting peace and development.

“Journalists are not politicians and criminals, journalists are in the front line of development in any country. My call to the government more especially the legislature, judiciary and executive needs to understand that the role of the media has been factored in the transitional constitution but there are people taking the laws of South Sudan into their hands and as a union of journalists,” said Modi.

“We will not allow these mistakes to continue in 2020,” he added.

Last month, South Sudan’s media body revoked the press accreditation of a Canadian journalist working for the Associated Press (AP) over a story she wrote.

Since South Sudan’s independence in 2011, dozens of reporters have been subjected to intimidation, arrest, censorship and violence.

The advocacy group, Reporters Without Borders, said at least 10 have been killed since the outbreak of a civil war in December 2013.

(ST)

