 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 25 November 2019

Event to celebrate martyrs of Sudan’s revolution turns into protest against RSF militia

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

An event organised by Khartoum State Culture ministry turned into a protest after participation of RSF officials on 24 Nov 2019 (ST photo)

November 24, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Ministry of Culture and Information in Khartoum State Sunday cancelled an event held to honour the families of martyrs of December revolution after as it turned into a protest against the representative of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Khartoum state ministry of culture organised the Art and Creativity Festival to honour the families of those killed during the 4-month protests before the ouster of the former regime and those killed by the security forces at the main protest camp outside the army headquarters on 3 June 2019.

The event was attended by the several officials including the RSF spokesperson.

When the presenter welcomed the dignitaries attending the festival and cited the RSF representatives, the families of the martyrs and the Popular Committees started to chant slogans against the RSF pointing to their involvement in the attack on the peaceful protesters.

Also, music groups declined to participate in the event when they learnt the presence of the RSF spokesperson.

For their part, the organizers failed to calm the crowd despite the withdrawal of the RSF official from the event. After what they cancelled the event.

The killing of protesters at the pro-democracy sit-in on 3 June remains one of the main challenges facing the Transitional authority with its two civil and military components.

An independent committee continues to investigate in the violent raid which resulted in the death of over a hundred people. It is expected to release its report next December.

Mohamed Hamdan Dalgo ’Hemetti’ RSF general commander and member of the Sovereign Council denied several times that he had ordered his troops’ participation in the attack.

However, he did not rule out that RSF officers were manipulated by some Islamists officers in the National Intelligence and Security Services who worked closely with them.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 25 November 09:28, by Fathi

    Good for the families of the martyrs. We refuse to legitimize these murderers.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan Health Sector: the untold story 2019-11-21 20:08:17 "It is what is unsaid that divides the people" Dr Francis Deng Majok By Pal Chol To begin with, Juba Teaching Hospital is the main National Referral Hospital which falls under the jurisdiction (...)

Identity issue in South Sudan 2019-11-21 20:08:03 WE ARE NATIONALITIES AND NOT ONE PEOPLE ONE NATION By Kim Gai Ruot One Nation is defined as people with one ethnicity, language and common origin. South Sudanese do not have common descent, (...)

War crimes, post-traumatic stress disorder and reconciliation in South Sudan 2019-11-21 12:09:50 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Recently I wrote several damning Facebook posts about others and republished my article titled “Collusion and Harmful Actions against South Sudan Peace Process” in which (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.