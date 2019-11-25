Event to celebrate martyrs of Sudan’s revolution turns into protest against RSF militia

November 24, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Ministry of Culture and Information in Khartoum State Sunday cancelled an event held to honour the families of martyrs of December revolution after as it turned into a protest against the representative of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Khartoum state ministry of culture organised the Art and Creativity Festival to honour the families of those killed during the 4-month protests before the ouster of the former regime and those killed by the security forces at the main protest camp outside the army headquarters on 3 June 2019.

The event was attended by the several officials including the RSF spokesperson.

When the presenter welcomed the dignitaries attending the festival and cited the RSF representatives, the families of the martyrs and the Popular Committees started to chant slogans against the RSF pointing to their involvement in the attack on the peaceful protesters.

Also, music groups declined to participate in the event when they learnt the presence of the RSF spokesperson.

For their part, the organizers failed to calm the crowd despite the withdrawal of the RSF official from the event. After what they cancelled the event.

The killing of protesters at the pro-democracy sit-in on 3 June remains one of the main challenges facing the Transitional authority with its two civil and military components.

An independent committee continues to investigate in the violent raid which resulted in the death of over a hundred people. It is expected to release its report next December.

Mohamed Hamdan Dalgo ’Hemetti’ RSF general commander and member of the Sovereign Council denied several times that he had ordered his troops’ participation in the attack.

However, he did not rule out that RSF officers were manipulated by some Islamists officers in the National Intelligence and Security Services who worked closely with them.

