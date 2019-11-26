 
 
 
Tuesday 26 November 2019

U.S recalls envoy to S. Sudan after unity government failure

November 25, 2019 (WASHINGTON) - The United States has recalled its ambassador from South Sudan after the failed formation of a national unity government, the State Department said Monday.

JPEG - 22.8 kb
U.S ambassador to South Sudan Thomas J. Hushek speaking to Radio Miraya, Nov. 19, 2019 (embassy photo)

“The Department of State has called back U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan Thomas Hushek for consultations related to the recent failure of parties to form the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity by the extended deadline of November 12,” partly reads the State Department statement.

The move comes barely a month after Washington vowed to re-evaluate its relationship with the young nation.

While in Washington, Hushek will meet with senior U.S. government officials "as part of the re-evaluation of the U.S. relationship with the Government of South Sudan”.

“The United States stands with the people of South Sudan in their pursuit of peace and will work in partnership with the region to support efforts to achieve peace and a successful political transition in South Sudan,” the State Department stressed.

The U.S Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo also said Washington recalled its ambassador for "consultations" as it prepares to re-evaluate its relationship with the Government of South Sudan.

“We will work with the region to support efforts to achieve peace and a successful political transition in South Sudan” he tweeted on Monday.

On November 7, President Salva Kiir and the country’s opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the peace agreement by 100 days.

The delay in forming a national unity government on November 12 came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the country’s security arrangements are still incomplete.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

  • 26 November 06:16, by Not your taste

    It’s about time that the Kirr’s government have to prove they can walk their talk. The ball is on their court. The clock is ticking !

  • 26 November 06:23, by Eastern Region

    Mr. Ambassador tells the administration of Trump about this failure of the formation of R.Tgonu because the government of South Sudan is the one that delayed everything on the ground, failure of the formation of R.TGONU is from the government who has delayed the security arrangement and boundaries of the states.

