November 26, 2019 (WASHINGTON) – United States citizens should not visit South Sudan due ongoing crimes, such as shootings and kidnappings fueled by the availability of weapons resulting from the fighting between political and ethnic groups, the State Department warned on Tuesday.

"Do not travel to South Sudan due to crime, kidnapping and armed conflict," reads the advisory.

"Violent crime, such as carjacking, shootings, ambushes, assaults, robberies and kidnappings is common throughout South Sudan, including Juba,” it further stressed.

It also said that foreign nationals have been victims of rape, sexual assault, armed robberies and other violent crimes.

The advisory also warned journalists that reporting without credentials from the South Sudanese Media Authority is illegal and any journalistic work there is very dangerous.

“Journalists regularly report being harassed in South Sudan, and many have been killed while covering the conflict,” it observed.

The U.S. State Department, however, advised its citizens intending to travel to South Sudan to, among other measures, exercise extreme care in all parts of the country.

“Travel outside of Juba with a minimum of two vehicles along with appropriate recovery and medical equipment in case of mechanical failure or other emergency,” it said.

U.S citizens have also urged to establish own personal security plan in coordination with your employer or host organization, or consider consulting with a professional security organization.

The travel advisory also applies to 11 countries, including Afghanistan, Central African Republic, North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

On Monday, the US recalled its envoy from South Sudan after the failed formation of a national unity government.

The move came barely a month after Washington also vowed to re-evaluate its relationship with the young nation.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

