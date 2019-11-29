South Sudan army general dismissed over treason charges

November 28, 2019 (JUBA) – A senior South Sudan general has been dismissed from the army, his ranks stripped and he was ordered to go home after the court martial found him guilty of treason.

South Sudan army general Stephen Buay (Eye Radio photo)

General Stephen Buay’s dismissal from the army followed a directive which the office of president announced on Monday.

“H.E the President has confirmed the verdict of the GCM [General Court Martial] in totality and he has further directed that the convict should be released forthwith,” Majok Mading Majok, the head of legal administration the president’s office wrote in a November 14 letter seen by Eye Radio.

Buay, a former commander of the 5th infantry division, was arrested last year during clashes with government troops in Mayom County.

In April, the military court martial labelled treason charges against him, although he pleaded not guilty to all accusations. He was in August found guilty and sentenced to one year in jail.

Buay was also stripped of his military ranks and dismissed him from the army.

Meanwhile, Anyang Ngong, the lawyer who represented General Buay in court has said he would appeal the court martial’s decision. The appeal, he said, would be filed within two weeks.

(ST)