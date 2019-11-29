 
 
 
S. Sudan peace monitors demand accountability for funds

November 28, 2019 (JUBA) - The interim chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC Ambassador Lt. Gen. Augostino Njoroge has called for prudent management and utilization of funds meant for the implementation of the remaining critical pre-transitional tasks of the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (A-RCSS).

JPEG - 219.9 kb
JMEC Deputy Chairperson Lt. Gen. Amb. Augostino Njoroge (File Photo JMEC)

He was speaking during the 11th monthly plenary meeting of R-JMEC convened in the country’s capital, Juba on Wednesday.

“I must emphasize that the principles of accountability and transparency in the management of the availed funds is of paramount importance,” said Njoroge.

He also called on the delivery of in-kind donations held up in Juba to their intended cantonment sites without further delay.

“I urge that some funds be used to immediately purchase and deliver food and supplies to cantonment sites to address the unfortunate situation of troops without basic supplies leaving the sites,” he stressed.

Last week, the United Nations Panel of Experts told the Security Council that the South Sudanese government has been unwilling to allocate resources to fully implement the pre-transitional provisions, especially on the security arrangements.

“Despite the pledge made by the Government in May 2019 to disburse $100 million for the peace process, which already represents a significant reduction from an initial budget of $285 million, it has allocated only about $35 million,” the report noted.

Meanwhile, Njoroge said the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) should immediately release the requisite funds to the implementing mechanisms and set up a follow up mechanism to ensure accountability and transparency.

He also encouraged regular face-to-face meetings of the leadership of the parties to the agreement during the 100 days extended period agreed upon early this month.

On November 7, President Salva Kiir and the country’s opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the peace agreement by 100 days.

The delay in forming a national unity government on November 12 came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the country’s security arrangements are still incomplete.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

  • 29 November 07:25, by Malakal county Simon

    “I urge that some funds be used to immediately purchase and deliver food and supplies to cantonment sites to address the unfortunate situation of troops without basic supplies leaving the sites,” he stressed.

    Good call!! Corruption is a new disease in S.S. Full attention to where peace funds being use, is diligently needed to be tackles ......

  • 29 November 07:55, by Mayendit

    All two Kenyans guys are always focused about money money money. A shame on you people. Juba government must paying attention to how the funds are use because these two Kenyans guys are always focusing about money money money and we do know the Kenyan people are the most corrupt in East Africa following by South Sudanese government officials.

    • 29 November 08:58, by Pakuai

      Mayendit,
      This is what you get when we have people who just themselves politicians and South Sudanese when they don’t know what is that they know about politics and the nuances behind the politics. Mr. Mayendit. South Sudan would not have peace as long as our Nuers ke nnyantoc and our some of foolish in Equatoria continue to believe in Ngundeng Buong Magic and free handouts from>>>

      • 29 November 09:02, by Pakuai

        ’the US, the UK, their UN, their so-called sleazy NGOs and some of their creeps in between’. Mr. Mayendit. These Bantuses are considered more superior than the South Sudanese people, by the white people, Arabs, their evil juus (so-called israelis) and some of their creeps around the world who covet our country and our people to death>>>

        • 29 November 10:14, by Pakuai

          Mr. Mayendit brother.
          But to be honest with you brother. There is nothing we have never told our fools. be they fake PhDs like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Majak Agoot and and traitors and like thieves and the foreign puppets/stooges like Mr. Thomas Cirillo and Pagan Amuom. And some of their lowly informed South Sudanese fools who worship the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus>>>

          • 29 November 10:19, by Pakuai

            (so-called israelis), their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their Abedshas (so-called ethiopians) prostitutes, the UN and their sleazy NGOs. How can a Bantus piece of trash come and lecture the Sudanese men about the misuse of money if the world is not been turned out down? Mr. Mayendit, once again. Here is the plain truth being slyly played over the back of our country and over our people>

            • 29 November 10:24, by Pakuai

              by the evils from the US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their sleazy NGOs and their UN. There is what the evil juus (so-called israelis) of Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu called the ’Jewish empire’ that would ’span’ from Jerusalem, to Tigris River, Euphrates River and right up to our Nilotic plains and valleys. And that this so-called ’Jewish empire’ would be "Heralded into the world">>>

              • 29 November 10:30, by Pakuai

                by the so-called most powerful sovereigns of *the US, the UK and France* and that this so-called ’Jewish empire’ would be financed by the *gulf Arab states, rich Europeans, evil juus (so-called israelis who own the Wall Streets and banking institutions around the world, some rich Asians, Indians and even some rich African who have stashed away their loots in Switzerland, Dubai, shady offshore>>>>

                • 29 November 10:35, by Pakuai

                  havens like London, South Africa, Nairobi, Cayman islands, British Virgin Islands, Bermuda, Panama and so on. And that this so-called ’Jewish empire’ would be ruled by the ’the elites’ like Lawyers, judges, engineers, et el. And the government would be without borers. And they would not be accountable to any government, but unto themselves.>>>>

                  • 29 November 10:40, by Pakuai

                    ,these so-called elites can just mess around here in South Sudan like the way the UN and the NGOs did and get away with with it since they are the elites and nothing the government of South Sudan can do about the UN. The French legions did this ’elites’ bullshit next door to us, Central Africa Republic (C.A.R) a few years ago, raped the Central Africa Republic (C.A.R) minors and got away with it>>

Sudan Tribune

