Sudan's transition bodies pass laws to break up former regime

November 28, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Sovereign Council and Council of Ministers adopted the Law on the Dismantling of the Ingaz Regime and the Public Order Act, as hundreds went out in the streets of Khartoum to celebrate the historic event.

Sudan’s new Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during a press conference in Khartoum on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 (AP Photo)

The two laws were adopted late on Thursday evening after a meeting that lasted more than 14 hours when the Sovereign Council and the government officials announced late during the night the awaited news triggering celebrations by the revolution committees at the neighbourhoods level.

As Sudan Tribune had reported the new law on the dismantling of the Ingaz Regime dissolved the National Congress Party (NCP), confiscated its properties and assets, and barred its leadership and figures from political activities for 10 years.

Also, it authorized the sack of the government and public institutions and enterprises from the elements of the banned party, opening the door for a purge have claimed by the revolution supporters since the collapse of the former regime in April 2019.

The second law on abolished the Public Order Act which was directed against women.

In a tweet posted to announce the adoption of the law, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said it is not a law of retaliation but to preserve the dignity of Sudanese people after years of tyranny and dilapidation of his wealth and abilities.

"We passed this law in a joint meeting with our partners in the Sovereign Council to take its full legitimacy," he further stressed.

In a joint press conference, Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman, a member of the Sovereign Council and its spokesman said the adoption of the two laws is in line with the implementation of the slogan of the Sudanese revolution: "Freedom, Peace and Justice".

He also added that it "lies the foundation for a new era" in Sudan.

For his part, the Government Spokesperson and Minister of Information Faisal Mohamed Saleh underscored that the 14-hour meeting was the first legislative session of the two councils of sovereignty and ministers.

The Minister of Justice Nasr al-Din Abdel Bari pointed out that the law of dismantling the Ingaz Regime establishes an 18-member committee to recommend to the competent authorities to dissolve any government agency, political party, organization, union, commission, company or other partisan bodies belonging to the June 30th regime and end the service of its employees.

Festive demonstrations were immediately held in several districts of Khartoum to celebrate the long-time awaited decisions.

The demonstrators chanted songs glorifying the revolution and martyrs, accompanied by chants of "Sudan without Kizan (Islamists) .. Sudan for all people," as they waved the flags of Sudan.

Sudanese recently started to express their anger to see the NCP new leadership and its partisans making public statements or gathering at the court sessions of Omer al-Bashir chanting slogans against the revolution.

A huge step

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), the spearhead of the protests movement against the former regime, immediately issued a statement to welcome the adopted of the two laws.

The statement said that the adoption of the law, despite its delay, is a "huge step" in the way of achieving the goals of the revolution, and a true defeat of the counter-revolution.

"It is an important step towards building a democratic civil state, and it will be followed by other steps that we will impose with more resistance, struggle and adherence to the Declaration of Freedom and Change," further reads the statement

The professionals who continue to mobilise the local committees that achieved the revolution also pledged to support the transitional government in every step it takes towards achieving the "goals of the glorious December Revolution and to be on the lookout for any deviation from the path the people have accepted".

(ST)

    Big victory to the Sudanese people!! The next step is to send the leader of that bad law to the ICC. !! Now he can go and kiss his Elbow there.
    repondre message

