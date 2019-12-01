"Kiir, Minnawi discuss ways for successful process for peace in Sudan"



November 30, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir discussed with Minni Minnawi leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement the need to enhance the mediation team that broker peace talks in Sudan and ways to achieve a just and sustainable peace.

The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) groups particularly the SLM-MM and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) have voiced reservations on the management of the Juba process for peace in Sudan.

They called for a new mandate from the African Union Peace and Security Council backed with resolution from the UN Security Council. Also, they called to appoint a mediation team with its technical team to manage the process properly.

Also, some groups went to call to move the talks from Juba to another regional capital saying they want the country that would host the process can contribute to the peacebuilding and development process.

The SLM-MM in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune said that President Kiir met Minnawi in Addis Ababa where he attended the IGAD Assembly for the head of State and Government on Saturday.

According to the statement, the parties had a frank discussion on ways to make the peace process successful, adding that Minnawi explained his Movement’s vision of the peace process.

"The two sides agreed to give each track its right, especially the Darfur region, considering the human violations the region experienced which amount to genocide," said the statement.

"(This crisis) can only be addressed through a comprehensive peace that addresses the root causes of the crisis according to a sound negotiating methodology that goes beyond the mistakes of the past and ensures that it will not be repeated," further said the group.

In a statement issued on 26 November, the armed groups from Darfur region called to implement all the dispositions of the Juba Declaration for Confidence-building measures, postpone the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council and the to not appoint state governors until the signing of the Peace Agreement.

The IGAD heads of state and government on Friday 29 November endorsed Juba mediation for the peace process providing the regional cover requested by the Darfur groups.

Also, the UN Mission in Darfur UNAMID which has a mandate from the UN Security Council and the AU Peace and Security Council for peace in Darfur agreed this week with the South Sudanese government to provide the needed technical team for the South Sudanese mediation.

The peace talks are scheduled to resume on 10 December.

In a related development Irfan Siddiq, British Ambassador to Sudan said he met in Addis Ababa on 27 November with the Minni Minnawi, JEM leader Gibril Ibrahim and Amin Dawud of eastern Sudan to discuss the Juba peace process.

"I repeated my plea to ensure the peace process and national transition are not competing, but complementing each other," Siddiq said.

The international community encourages the armed groups to expedite the talks on security arrangements in Juba and to join the other political forces inside the country to take part in the constitutional conference which will decide on the future of the country.

