 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 1 December 2019

Dozens killed in Western Lakes state communal clashes

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 30, 2019 (JUBA) - 16 people were killed and dozens injured in communal fighting people that occurred in Rumbek North County of Western Lakes State on Tuesday, an official said.

PNG - 20.3 kb
The map of Lakes state in red

The state information minister, Benjamin Laat said the death of a trader allegedly killed by members of a neighboring community sparked off clashes.

The trader, identified as Majur Manguak was attacked and killed while on his way from Rumbek town to Rumbek North.

The motive of the killing, Laat said, remains unknown.

He, however, said calm had returned to the area after the state government deployed security officers to prevent further clashes.

Since South Sudan’s independence, cattle raids and revenge attacks have claimed several lives.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why has economic liberalization failed in Sudan? 2019-11-30 03:52:41 By: Alhadi A. Khalifa The regime of Omar Albashir in Sudan introduced economic liberalization in 1992, shortly after the free economies in the West triumphed and their model proved capable of (...)

Advice to international community on South Sudan peace 2019-11-28 17:54:11 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi On Monday, the Department of State announced calling back U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan Thomas Hushek “for consultations” related to the recent failure of parties to (...)

Outrage after delay of Sudan peace process 2019-11-25 12:31:56 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of much awe. As we know the offices of the Sudanese state are dominated by specific ethnic groups whose backgrounds originate from (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.