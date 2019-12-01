 
 
 
Sunday 1 December 2019

Payinjiar community demand sacking of county commissioner

November 30, 2019 (PAYINJIAR) - The Nyuong community in Payinjiar county of South Sudan’s Liech State have demanded removal of Commissioner Younes Kujiek Ruot.

JPEG - 14.6 kb
The map of Unity state

In a letter extended to Sudan Tribune, the community said Ruot allegedly mobilized all Local Defense Forces (LDF) leaders and declared war to fight with the area commander during a LDF parade at Tiam cantonment site.

“He collected all the guns when the area commander went to Adok accompanying the General chief of staff’s thinking the area commander would not come back to Panyinjiar and when he was advised to hand over all guns he took from Ganyliel to the army, he ignored all calls are declared he would fight the area commander,” the November 22 letter reads in part.

The commissioner has allegedly subjected the community to serious discrimination on clan and sub-clan basis, thus causing mistrust and disunity in the community.

“The commissioners is using rule and divide policy, which is very dangerous to such a small community. He has also been bribing some chiefs and promising them to keep him in power during the unity government period,” it stated.

The commissioner is becoming a threat to NGOs working on ground, politicizing their recruitment and allegedly confiscates money meant for their operation.

Efforts to reach the commissioner on issues raised by the community were futile.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

